Zedd is a successful and popular DJ. Here's your chance to see inside his former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Zedd first rose to fame as a DJ thanks to his hit single Clarity. After Clarity, Zedd earned his first and only Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Since then, he has released other notable singles such as Stay the Night, Happy Now, and I Want You to Know.

Given Zedd's success in music, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Zedd's $18.4 million former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Three years after releasing his second studio album True Colors, Zedd celebrated by purchasing a Beverly Hills mansion. The DJ shelled out $16 million for the property purchase.

However, in 2022, it seems that the Clarity artist is already moving on from his luxurious mansion. Zedd listed the property in the market with an asking price of $20 million. He finally sold it in February 2023 for $18.4 million.

Here are some photos of Zedd's $18.4 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

According to sources, the home sits atop 3.2 acres of land. The two-story estate encompasses 9,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A luxurious home fit for a Grammy Award-winning DJ, there's no doubt this is certainly a home filled with attractive amenities. Some of the home's features include a grand entrance, a massive living room with a fireplace, several lounge areas, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a master bed suite with a spa-like bath and its own terrace with enough space for a comfortable sitting area, a home theater, and a fitness gym.

Aside from a solid interior, there are also plenty of attractions to enjoy outdoors. The property's backyard includes a swimming pool, several lounge areas, and landscaped grassy lawns. Moreover, the home also has an astounding rooftop deck, which contains a lounge area with its own firepit.

Zedd rose to fame, thanks to his massive hit single Clarity. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Grammy Award-winning artist can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Zedd has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zedd's $18.4 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.