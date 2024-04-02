Angie Harmon's dog was shot and killed during an Instacart delivery, and now the company has responded.
The actress and model posted on social media that an Instacart shopper killed her dog, Oliver, ET reports. The tragic incident seemed to be unnecessary, and the individual who did it was not arrested.
She detailed the unfortunate incident on Instagram, in which she and her daughters were home when it happened.
The message she wrote reads: “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog.”
It continued: “Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”
Beyond that, the shopper was under a woman's identity.
“He was shopping under a woman's identity named Merle…the pic is on my story,” the post continued. “He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.'”
The post ends with: “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE.”
As for the Instagram story, she posted the driver's account and a message that reads: “To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of our beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure.”
Instacart responds to the incident
A rep from the food delivery service responded to the incident.
“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” the statement says. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”
As for the investigation, the police issued a statement as well.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's South Division told ET, “The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”
Angie Harmon and her family are obviously devastated over Ollie's loss. Though it seems to be case closed, hopefully, this incident sheds light on the matter, and future customers of Instacart will not have to worry about their beloved pets being shot during a delivery.