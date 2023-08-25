Inter Miami coach Alexi Lalas has questioned Lionel Messi’s physical prowess before his first MLS appearance. The Argentine legend has guided David Beckham’s franchise into the US Open Cup final after edging Cincinnati on penalties. The former Barcelona man kept his winning streak alive in the United States since signing for Inter Miami last month.

Messi has scored an incredible ten goals in eight games for Inter Miami and is on an eight-match winning streak with the MLS club. It has been a remarkable turn of events for Beckham’s franchise, sitting at the bottom of the table before Messi turned up. However, Inter Miami coach Lalas suggests that the World Cup winner could be catching up with his physical limits.

Now, Inter Miami are set to face New York Red Bulls in the Red Bull Arena. It will be Messi’s first MLS game. Lalas tweeted, “Load management? Messi walks around most of the game!” This was Lalas’ response to a fan who suggested Messi should be benched for the next few games, looking at the football standard he is displaying.

Lalas further said, “Don't be so insecure. Messi has always walked…until it's time not to walk.”

He tweeted this shortly after seeing Messi’s Inter Miami edge Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-finals. He reacted to the win, tweeting, “The Messi Miami train keeps rolling. 8 games, 10 goals, undefeated, and led his team to a trophy and 2 finals. “

Tata Martino is aware of Messi’s physical limits and suggested he keep it in mind as his team will play three games in the next seven days. Speaking to the media after the US Open Cup semi-final win, he said, “Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit, and from today, we will start to evaluate this – how do I face at least the next three games,”

