Lionel Messi seems to be enjoying his life in the United States after his move to Inter Miami. The Argentine World Cup winner has grabbed a lot of headlines with the way he has made David Beckham's franchise Leagues Cup champions and reached the US Open Cup finals. However, he has enjoyed equally off the pitch with his wife Antonela. It has been a remarkable turn of events for Messi, who was frustrated with how the bonds between him and the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans broke at the latter part of his tenure in France.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Messi and his spouse Antonela have happily welcomed an old acquaintance who has now joined the expanding group of former Barcelona players in Inter Miami. To help him settle, Messi has been accompanied at his new club by two former Camp Nou colleagues, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Nevertheless, a noticeable absence from this tight-knit circle was Jordi Alba's wife, Romarey Ventura.

Due to the birth of their baby boy shortly before the scheduled move to the US, the former Spain captain's spouse experienced a delay in joining the family in the country. However, the family has now been reunited in Florida, although the exact arrival date remains undisclosed.

The couple, who have three children together, swiftly adapted to their new environment by dining at Baires Grill Weston restaurant in Vice City on August 31. Sharing a photo from their evening on Instagram, they captioned it simply as ‘Together.' Earlier in the week, Romarey shared an image featuring the Inter Miami ace's wife, Antonela, and Sergio Busquets' wife, Elena, as the trio reunited and caught up with each other.