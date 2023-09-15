Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi recently opened up about the one game he deeply regrets missing during his illustrious career. While Messi's journey has been defined by numerous jaw-dropping moments and an astonishing collection of trophies, there's one match that still tugs at his heartstrings.

Despite amassing a staggering array of silverware, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League triumphs, two Ligue 1 crowns, a Copa America, and a World Cup, Messi's regret is centered around Barcelona's 2006 Champions League final against Arsenal in Paris. It was Inter Miami forward's first Champions League title. This memorable encounter saw Barcelona overcome a deficit to defeat Arsenal 2-1 and clinch the prestigious title. However, a young 18-year-old Messi missed out on this historic clash due to a hamstring injury.

Messi's disappointment at being unable to participate in such a significant moment was so profound that Messi declined to attend the celebrations. Reflecting on this episode in 2021, the Inter Miami talisman expressed his regret, saying, “I'm sorry I didn't [go out]. I didn't realize what was happening. At least I would have liked to be on the bench that night. Until my injury [against Chelsea in the round of 16], I participated in every Champions League game in my career.”

Despite this early setback, Messi's journey led him to feature in three more Champions League finals, notably scoring in Barcelona's 2009 and 2011 victories. His recollection of the 2009 final, in which he scored a looping header against Manchester United, holds a special place in his heart. The Inter Miami man described it as one of his favorite goals, emphasizing its significance not only for himself but for the team and the competition as a whole.

After missing the 2006 final due to injury, the chance to play in and score during the 2009 final held immense personal meaning for Messi. It marked a remarkable moment in his career as he completed a historic season during which Barcelona secured an unprecedented Sextuple.