Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star, had a heartwarming encounter with a young fan on Saturday night, thanks to his ever-watchful bodyguard, Yassine Chueko. After Miami's playoff hopes were dashed with a 1-0 defeat to Cincinnati, a young supporter dared attempt to meet his hero by sprinting onto the field at DRV PNK Stadium.

As the enthusiastic fan raced toward Messi, Chueko swiftly intervened to prevent the boy from reaching the soccer icon. However, in a touching display of humanity, Chueko put his arm around the young fan and guided him toward the Inter Miami superstar, who graciously posed for a photo and signed the boy's Miami shirt. The Barcelona legend even returned the pen to the young admirer before Chueko escorted him off the field.

Yassine Chueko, Messi's personal bodyguard, has gained online fame since being recruited by David Beckham to protect the Argentine superstar. Fans on social media praised Chueko for creating a memorable moment for the young supporter, calling him “amazing” and a “legend.” This heartwarming encounter left an indelible mark on the young fan, who will undoubtedly cherish the memory forever.

Chueko's background adds to his aura as a bodyguard. He is a former Navy Seal with combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he possesses expertise in martial arts, taekwondo, and boxing, even participating in several MMA fights. Beckham's decision to hire him at Inter Miami was prompted by the increasing number of pitch invaders in recent years, ensuring Messi's safety on and off the field.

Despite Messi's long-awaited return from injury, it was a disappointing night for him and Inter Miami as they suffered a late defeat to Cincinnati, making it mathematically impossible for Miami to reach this season's MLS playoffs. Nonetheless, Messi's gracious gesture toward a young fan added a heartwarming humanity to an otherwise challenging evening for the superstar and his team.