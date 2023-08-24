Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is known primarily for two things: his undying love for Cristiano Ronaldo and his unmistakable screams. Over the past year or so, Speed's love for the sport of football has taken on a life of its own. In fact, his fandom has reached the point where he's watching Lionel Messi's Inter Miami matches in the flesh, as he was in attendance during their 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati in the semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup.

Speed, as we all know, is the biggest Ronaldo fan in the world. He was even wearing a CR7 Manchester United kit while he was watching Messi — a declaration of battle lines that won't go unnoticed among fans who keep up with the tireless Ronaldo-Messi debate in online circles. Thus, it wasn't a huge surprise to see Speed lose his cool when the 36-year old Argentinian star pulled another rabbit out of his bottomless hat when he assisted Leonardo Campana's equalizer for Inter Miami deep into stoppage time.

“Messi took his first L in Ohio,” Speed said, mere seconds before Inter Miami squared the game at two-apiece. “No way. I'm gone! I'm gone! What the f**k! It's every time! It's every time! Messi comes back every time! I'm f**king done. I'm f**king done!”

Speed reacting to Messi's last minute assist 😭pic.twitter.com/Ny5SKqjtVO — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) August 24, 2023

Speed may be right in that no lead is safe every time Lionel Messi is on the pitch. Despite playing in just eight games thus far for Inter Miami, Messi has turned their fortunes around considerably, scoring banger after banger while elevating his teammates to heights they've never reached with the club in the past.

If Speed continues to witness Messi's greatness in person, don't be too surprised if the crazed Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic ends up being one of the Inter Miami star's most ardent supporters.