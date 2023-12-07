Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey earning a coveted spot on Vogue's list of top fashion items for 2023

Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi is not just a soccer sensation but has also become a style icon, with his No. 10 jersey earning a coveted spot on Vogue‘s list of top fashion items for 2023, reported by GOAL. The Argentine maestro, who made a remarkable entry into American soccer, has not only elevated the profile of the sport in the United States but has also made a significant impact on fashion trends.

Vogue, a renowned lifestyle magazine, curated a list of the top 15 fashion pieces that defined the past year, and Messi's iconic pink Inter Miami jersey secured its place among these style-defining items. The magazine highlighted the immediate surge in demand for the jersey following Messi's announcement and described it as an “unexpected shade of un-Barbie pink.” The jersey, adorned with Messi's revered number 10, quickly sold out, prompting a flourishing bootleg industry. Even after five months, the official Messi jersey remains in high demand, with waitlists on the adidas website.

Messi's influence transcends the soccer pitch, and his global appeal has turned him into a trendsetter beyond the realm of sports. The Argentine star's arrival has not only attracted A-list celebrities like LeBron James and Selena Gomez to Inter Miami's games but has also led to record-breaking shirt sales. Such is the demand that Inter Miami plans to increase ticket prices for the upcoming 2024 season to capitalize on the swift sell-out of games.

Lionel Messi, known for his extraordinary skills on the field, continues to leave an indelible mark in the fashion world, proving that his impact extends far beyond the boundaries of soccer.