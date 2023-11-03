Lionel Messi will have another former Barcelona teammate at Inter Miami as Luis Suarez is set to complete a move to the club.

It's looking more and more like Barcelona at Inter Miami. After Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets already linked up with Lionel Messi at the MLS outfit, Luis Suarez, one of Messi's best friends and former teammates with the LaLiga giants, has agreed to a deal with the club for next season, according to ESPN Uruguay.

While nothing is solidified yet, it does appear he will be heading to America to play in 2024. Suarez is currently plying his trade with Brazilian side Gremio and continues to produce the goods, bagging 10 goals and supplying 10 assists in 26 matches. The Uruguayan joined Gremio in December of 2022 on a two-year contract, which means his deal will end next month.

Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar formed a lethal trio at Camp Nou, earning the nickname “MSN”. In fact, together, Messi assisted Suarez 31 times while the Argentine set up his good friend for 34 goals as well. They were a dynamic duo.

Inter Miami definitely felt the impact of Messi's arrival as he led them to a Leagues Cup title. If it weren't for a nagging injury that kept Messi out for a number of games, David Beckham's club likely would've made a run at a playoff spot.

Getting a player like Suarez to join forces with Miami is absolutely huge. Not only because of his talent and decorated career across Europe highlighted by stints with Liverpool and Barcelona but also due to his chemistry with Messi, Alba, and Busquets.

A fantastic addition to the side that will surely help them be a force in the MLS in 24′.