Luciano Acosta has constantly shown up for FC Cincinnati's midfield throughout the MLS season and the US Open Cup. The Argentinian football player now had the chance to not only bring his team to victory but also do it against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. Lucho Acosta did his best to keep the middle of their attack strong but it was just not enough as they lost on penalties.

Heartbreaking losses are nothing new to Lucho Acosta. He has seen a lot of them in his two stints in the MLS. His most recent early exit was because of Lionel Messi. But, the FC Cincinnati star just could not help but go to his hero and embrace him after the US Open Cup semifinal. The two chatted for a bit and Acosta even brought his children with him. Eventually, they would end the match on good terms with a heartwarming jersey swap, via the MLS.

From one Argentine 🔟 to another. Leo Messi 🤝 Lucho Acosta pic.twitter.com/29Umq7l8PS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The two Argentinian stars have fared well in the MLS. Lionel Messi had just helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup last week and they aim to get another title by winning the US Open Cup.

Lucho Acosta, on the other hand, has been a revelation for Cincinnati. He even got Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to root for him. He has netted 12 goals and six assists in 23 matches in the MLS. Those numbers are not at all bad and can only go back up once the season resumes. Will we see another match between these two?

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.