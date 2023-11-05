Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami and MLS is nothing short of extraordinary. He's transforming American football and leaving his mark.

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami has sent shockwaves through Major League Soccer (MLS) and the entire sports and entertainment world. Since joining the club in July, the Argentine sensation has left an indelible mark, scoring a remarkable 11 goals in just 14 games.

Fresh off his unprecedented 8th Ballon d'Or win, Messi recently took a well-deserved break by attending a Maluma concert in Miami. The video footage captured him warmly embracing ecstatic fans who instantly recognized the global football icon. It's a testament to his enduring popularity and ability to remain humble despite his immense success.

Leo Messi spotted attending Maluma’s concert in Miami. via @RoyNemer pic.twitter.com/WRfaIONq49 — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) November 5, 2023

Not only has Messi revitalized Inter Miami's on-field fortunes, but he has also had a profound impact on the audience attendance in American football. Celebrities from various spheres, including sports icons like Serena Williams and Tom Brady, as well as prominent figures from the film industry, have flocked to Inter Miami games to witness Messi's magic firsthand. His presence has turned Inter Miami into a must-watch spectacle.

Moreover, Messi's career reached another pinnacle when he led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup, earning him his record-extending 8th Ballon d'Or award. Inter Miami confirmed that this prestigious accolade marked the last in Messi's historic career. However, the Argentine superstar has left fans hopeful by dropping hints about a potential appearance with the national team in the 2026 World Cup, despite initial denials.

As Messi continues to make waves on and off the field, Inter Miami basks in the glory of having one of the greatest footballers of all time gracing their ranks, ensuring that every match is a star-studded event and a testament to the global appeal of the beautiful game.