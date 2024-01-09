Inter Miami's pursuit of Philippe Coutinho for a potential MLS move hints at a reunion with ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami's ambitious roster expansion continues to grab headlines, with Philippe Coutinho emerging as the latest target for a potential reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at the MLS franchise. The club has been on a spree, securing the services of marquee names like Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, hinting at their intention to create a powerhouse of former Barcelona stars in Florida.

The ongoing talks surrounding Coutinho's possible move to Inter Miami add to the speculation around the club. Reports have linked Sergi Roberto to the MLS outfit and emphasized Coutinho's potential arrival, painting a picture of a side aiming to weave together a tapestry of ex-Barcelona icons.

Currently on loan at Al-Duhail from Aston Villa, Coutinho has found playing time limited in the Middle East, accumulating a mere 419 minutes this season. With his loan stint struggling to meet expectations, AS suggests that the Brazilian playmaker could be seeking a move in the January transfer window. The prospect of a switch to America looms, with Inter Miami showing interest, alongside the reported attention from the LA Galaxy.

Having spent three seasons alongside Messi at Barcelona following his £105 million transfer from Liverpool in 2018, Coutinho's tenure saw a decline in form despite early promise. His potential move to Inter Miami presents an opportunity for the 31-year-old to reignite his career in the company of familiar faces and under a new footballing environment in the MLS.

The allure of rekindling a lost spark within a lineup of former Barcelona colleagues at DRV PNK Stadium could be a significant turning point in Coutinho's career trajectory. As the talks intensify and the January window progresses, the prospect of joining forces with Messi and other ex-Barcelona stars in the MLS might offer Coutinho the chance to rediscover his form and make a substantial impact in the burgeoning football landscape of Inter Miami.