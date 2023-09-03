Inter Miami and Lionel Messi seem to win hearts on and off the football pitch. The World Cup champion and his fellow players received commendation when Inter Miami changed their accommodation plans following urgent appeals from the LA hotel workers.

Originally, the Herons had scheduled their stay at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica before their upcoming MLS match against Los Angeles FC. Nevertheless, at the request of the Unite Here Local 11 union, the team decided to find alternative lodging in preparation for the game on September 4.

Hotel staff have initiated a strike in pursuit of improved wages, given the escalating housing expenses in the locality. Housekeepers, cooks, bellmen, and servers have united with numerous other hotel workers in the region on the picket lines.

The union has claimed that security personnel was witnessed engaging in aggressive actions against their own colleagues when the striking workers attempted to establish a picket line outside the hotel last month. Unite Here Local 11 gave a strong response to this reported incident, tweeting, “Our members won’t give in to bully tactics at the negotiating table or the picket line.”

Messi and Inter Miami have agreed to change their plans to stay elsewhere. Unite Here Local 11 have issued a statement thanking the MLS franchise for co-operating. They said, “The players' union was very helpful when they learned about the dispute. The players themselves really wanted to do the right thing and stand with the workers. We are very grateful. The workers are going to send them some shirts to thank them for their solidarity.”