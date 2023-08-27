The football world definitely knows a thing or two about kissing controversies these days. The FIFA Women's World Cup has been making headline after headline due to the controversy surrounding Spain's Jenni Hermoso and Spain's FA President Luis Rubiales. The controversy was on the verge of landing in the MLS too, and the subject would have been Lionel Messi's wife, of all people. For all those who were watching, it was a close call between Messi's wife and his Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba.

According to the reports from MARCA, Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, found herself in an awkward situation with Alba during the celebrations after Inter Miami's win in the Leagues Cup final. After the narrow win over Nashville, she embraced the former Barcelona man, which resulted in a lighthearted moment. In a comical turn of events, they ended up turning their faces to avoid the kiss.

As you can see from the video above, this funny incident started with both being confused about which cheek to begin with. Eventually, both turned their faces.

Regardless of this funny incident, there is nothing funny about Messi's prowess on a football pitch as he continues to stun the world with his artistry in Inter Miami colors. After winning the Leagues Cup and reaching the US Open Cup final, Messi made a memorable MLS debut by scoring in the 89th minute against the New York Red Bulls. The Argentine World Cup winner has now scored 11 goals in nine games as he keeps his winning streak in the United States alive.