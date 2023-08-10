Inter Miami announced that they had parted ways with Nick Marsman. This development came after the Dutchman criticized the club for signing Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Messi ended his European chapter at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) before signing for Inter Miami.

According to the reports from Sportskeeda, Inter Miami chief David Beckham was the main architect behind Marsman's contract termination. Major League Soccer (MLS) enables every club to buy out a maximum of one player's contract. Beckham exercised this rule and terminated Marsman's deal.

The buyout plan has benefitted both the player and Inter Miami. For Marsman, he will get a healthy compensation. In contrast, the team will get flexibility within the squad and can potentially save some money by not having to pay Marsman's entire salary.

Nick Marsman stunned the Inter Miami supporters by criticizing the club for Messi's signature. In an interview with ESPN, he said, “I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi's arrival. We have a temporary stadium; people can just walk on the pitch without gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready,”

On Saturday, August 5th, Inter Miami revealed they had utilized the Salary Budget Charge buyout option for goalkeeper Marsman's MLS contract. Marsman, who came to the MLS team from Feyenoord in July 2021, has played in 29 matches. He let in 49 goals in these games, achieved six clean sheets, and made 88 saves across the 2021 and 2022 MLS regular seasons.

