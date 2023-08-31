The 10-year-old son of Lionel Messi, Thiago Messi, has joined the Inter Miami U-12 team. This development occurred just over a month after the Argentine legend joined David Beckham's franchise as a free agent from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

According to the reports from The News, Thiago will become one of the 150 young athletes to compete for the Major League Soccer team's youth academy. Furthermore, he will be a member of the Inter Miami U-12 team. The Inter Miami U-12 team also has Beckham's son, Romeo, and former Manchester United player Phil Neville's son, Harvey.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are blessed with three kids together, i.e., Thiago, Meteo, and Ciro. The former Barcelona man made his Inter Miami debut on July 21st after announcing his arrival to the United States from France. Speaking ahead of the move, Messi said, “After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way.”

Messi has ensured one of the greatest resurgences in MLS history. Before his arrival, Inter Miami were sitting at the top of the table. Fast forward a month, the Argentine legend has led his team to a Leagues Cup Championship win over Nashville. Moreover, they have reached the US Open Cup final after edging Cincinnati in a thriller.