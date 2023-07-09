USA and Wales lock horns in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our USA-Wales prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Considered the best women's team in international football, the USWNT is back in action after four months. USA is poised to get its ninth-straight win after securing wins against Ireland in two matches last April.

Wales came short in qualifying for this year's Women's World Cup. Although their next big break for international competition comes in September in the UEFA Nations League, the Dragons hope to get a favorable result here at PayPal Park.

Here are the USA-Wales soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: USA-Wales Odds

USA: -170

Wales: +420

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch USA vs. Wales

TV: Peacock, TNT, Universo, Universo NOW, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Wales

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Sling Latino, Watch TNT

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Wales

The USWNT is regarded as the most successful nation in women's football and is well-positioned to defend its world title. Although their recent performances have not been their best, they aim to enter the World Cup on a nine-game winning streak.

The upcoming match between the USWNT and Wales will serve as preparation for the US team's title defense at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The USWNT, a four-time champion, has been placed in Group E alongside Portugal, Vietnam, and the Netherlands.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. The USWNT is currently on an eight-game winning streak, having kept six clean sheets. The USA Soccer team last competed in a friendly match against Ireland in April, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to Alana Cook's goal in the 43rd minute. The USWNT has been leading at halftime in their previous six games and has also kept a clean sheet in their last four friendlies.

Sunday's match will be the 52nd time the USWNT plays in California, making it the state with the highest number of hosted matches. The USWNT has not suffered a loss in 2023 and already claimed the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Since 2020, USWNT has won three SheBelieves Cups, a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics, and the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.

With their abundance of talent, the USWNT is expected to be the clear favorite, unless an unlikely upset occurs. One significant news item leading up to the match is Megan Rapinoe's announcement of her retirement later this year, making this her final World Cup. The team has reunited since their last match against Ireland in April, and much has changed. They have been training and planning at Stanford University in California for nearly two weeks, focusing on the tournament group stage.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski intends to use the game against Wales as part of the team's preparation, with key players like Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson, and Catarina Macario absent from the tournament due to injury. The ideal starting lineup for the USWNT may vary, but there are some uncertainties heading into the game. Midfielder Rose Lavelle has not played a competitive match since April due to a leg injury. The amount of playing time she will receive before the group stage is unknown, which could allow NWSL standout Savannah DeMelo to make her first appearance for the national team before the World Cup.

Why Wales Can Beat USA

They will use this game as preparation for their participation in the UEFA Women's Nations League in September. The Dragons will relish the opportunity to face the top-ranked team in the world and approach the game with nothing to lose. Wales recently played against Portugal, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Telma Encarnacao opened the scoring for Portugal in the 50th minute, but Rachel Lowe equalized for Wales in the 73rd minute.

Wales is undefeated in their last six matches, with four draws. Unlike the US, Wales did not qualify for the World Cup. Wales' hopes for the World Cup were dashed after a heartbreaking extra-time loss in the UEFA playoffs against Switzerland. Despite Rhiannon Roberts scoring in the 19th minute to give Wales the lead, Switzerland managed to equalize in the 45th minute. In the 121st minute, Switzerland scored a last-gasp winner, denying Wales a place in the tournament.

This will mark Wales' first game outside of Europe, and it will be their first encounter with the US at the senior national team level. They are ranked 31st in the FIFA World rankings but hold the 10th position among UEFA teams. Manager Gemma Grainger and the squad will be motivated by the historic opportunity and their undefeated record in five international matches this year, including wins against Northern Ireland and the 2023 World Cup debutants Philippines.

Noteworthy figures for Wales include iconic NWSL midfielder Jess Fishlock, who has been recovering from injury with her long-time club OL Reign. Fishlock is Wales' leading goal scorer with 36 goals in 141 matches and was named the NWSL Most Valuable Player in 2021. Another player to watch is Angharad James, who previously played in the NWSL and now represents Tottenham Hotspur in the FAWSL. James has scored 17 goals in her 69 appearances for Wales. If given the chance to play together, expect the duo to pose challenges for the opposition in the midfield.

Final USA-Wales Prediction & Pick

The meeting of both squads will be a high-scoring affair. However, the hosts will put on a show and get their tenth-straight win in all tourneys.

Final USA-Wales Prediction & Pick: USA (-117), Over 2.5 goals (-116)