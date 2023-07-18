Austria and Iceland lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Austria-Iceland prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Austria women's national football team represents Austria in international women's football. The team is governed by the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB). Although the women's national team has not achieved significant success at major international tournaments, they have been steadily improving in recent years.

The Iceland women's national football team represents Iceland in international women's football. They are currently ranked as the 15th best women's national team in the world by FIFA as of June 2023. The team is nicknamed “Stelpurnar Okkar” (Our Girls).

Here are the Austria-Iceland soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Austria-Iceland Odds

Austria: -110

Iceland: +230

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -132

Under 2.5 Goals: -106

How to Watch Austria vs. Iceland

TV: ORF TVthek, ORF Sport Plus

Stream: AIScore, ScoreBat

Time: 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Austria Can Beat Iceland

In the FIFA Rankings, Austria women's national team is currently ranked 18th and is the 11th best-placed team in UEFA. Despite their ranking, they did not qualify for the upcoming World Cup, leading them to begin planning for the 2027 World Cup cycle.

Austria women's national team has been on a positive run, securing back-to-back wins, including their victory against Czechia. They have won five out of their last six matches, which positions them well for the upcoming clash. In their most recent friendly match, Austria women's team secured a 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic. They also achieved a significant win in another friendly against Belgium, triumphing with a score of 3-2. However, they faced a challenging moment in a friendly match against the Netherlands, where they were defeated 4-0.

In the six international friendly games where Austria was involved, they had a strong performance, earning five wins on big margins. They have secured three victories on their home turf. In the past six games, they scored 11 goals and conceded seven, resulting in a goal difference of +4. They have displayed a solid defensive performance, conceding only 3 goals in their last 8 matches. It takes them an average of 25.7 minutes to score a goal when playing at home.

Nicole Billa, a forward from Hoffenheim, has emerged as one of the main goal-scorers for the team, playing a crucial role in the offensive department. Another notable player is Laura Feiersinger, a midfielder from Eintracht Frankfurt, who brings experience, and skills, and contributes to Austria's midfield. Other big names in Austria are Sarah Puntigam, Verena Hanshaw, Sarah Zadrazil, and Barbara Dunst.

Why Iceland Can Beat Austria

The Iceland women's national team is currently ranked 15th in the FIFA Rankings and is the 9th best team in UEFA. Similar to Austria, they missed out on qualifying for the upcoming World Cup and are now focused on preparing for the 2027 World Cup cycle.

The Icelandic national team came close to qualifying for the World Cup but fell short in the second round of junctions, losing to Portugal (1-4) after a draw in regular time (1-1). In the new year, they have played six friendly matches, winning three against Scotland (2-0), the Philippines (5-0), and Switzerland (2-1). They had drawn against Wales (0-0) and New Zealand (1-1) and suffered a defeat against Finland (1-2). Iceland was the winner of the latest Pinatar Cup.

In their recent performances, Iceland has shown a respectable record in 2023 with 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat. Their attacking prowess has been evident in most games, scoring goals in 5 out of 6 matches. The away team typically takes 36 minutes of game time to score a goal.

Defensively, Iceland has conceded an average of only 0.6 goals per game in their last 8 away matches. In addition, Iceland has scored over 1.5 goals in their last 4 games.

Key players in the Icelandic national team include Dagny Brynjarsdóttir, a talented midfielder playing for West Ham and the leading goal scorer of her generation, and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdóttir, an experienced midfielder from Juventus known for her skills and leadership. Gunnhildur Yrsa Jónsdóttir, Elín Metta Jensen, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, and Berglind Björg Thorvalsdottir are also offensive keys to the Iceland squad.

Final Austria-Iceland Prediction & Pick

While both teams are coming in hot and with good form, a low-scoring affair is expected to be seen in the Stadion Wiener Neustadt. However, the visitors have more games played and will be determined to prove their grit.

Final Austria-Iceland Prediction & Pick: Iceland (+230), Under 2.5 goals (-106)