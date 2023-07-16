Romania and Bulgaria lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Romania-Bulgaria prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Called the Tricolors, the Romania women's national football team represents Romania in international women's football competitions. The team is governed by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) and competes in various tournaments, including the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Euro, and other regional and international events.

Known as the Lionesses, the Bulgaria women's national team has been in existence since 2005 when it was officially recognized by UEFA. While the team is relatively new compared to some other national teams, it has made efforts to grow and develop women's football in the country.

Here are the Romania-Bulgaria soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Romania-Bulgaria Odds

Romania: -900

Bulgaria: +1600

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -144

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Romania vs. Bulgaria

TV: Digi Online, Digi Sport 2 Romania

Stream: N/A

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

Why Romania Can Beat Bulgaria

The Romanian women's national team was established in 1990, following the dissolution of the Soviet Bloc and the reunification of Romanian football. Since then, the team has participated in qualifying campaigns for major tournaments and has had varying degrees of success.

Romania is the 38th-best women's national football team in the latest FIFA rankings. A third-place finish in the UEFA Group G meant that Romania will not play in the upcoming Women's World Cup. The Tricolors also finished in third place at the recently held Cyprus Women's Cup. Romania had a win over Hungary, but lost to Croatia and eventual tournament winners Finland.

The Tricolors have a good home record with five wins and one draw from their last 10 games in front of their own fans. Romania took down the Morocco Women 1-0 during the international friendly match last April. Cristina Carp made the lone goal in the match in the 23rd minute. The Romanians previously forced a 1-1 draw in their game against Slovenia. Ana Mulovic scored the opening goal for Slovenia three minutes into halftime, but Ana Maria Vladulescu forced a tie in the first minute of added time in the second half.

Romania (Women) has played five times this international friendly games series. The nation has two wins, two losses, and one draw from which Romania (Women) has two home victories. The total goals scored and conceded are six and nine, respectively, and their difference is -3. It takes Romania an average of 33.8 minutes to score a goal at its home stadium.

The team's performances in qualifying tournaments have been steadily improving, and they have come close to reaching major tournaments on several occasions. They have shown resilience and competitiveness against stronger opponents in their group, including notable teams such as Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The nation will use this game as a preparation for the UEFA Nations League in September. They join League B Group 2 alongside Croatia, Finland, and Slovakia. Ioana Bortan takes the captain's armband and will be a guaranteed starter in the midfield. Other big names that suit up for the Romania squad are Ștefania Vătafu of Anderlecht, Laura Rus who has 18 national goals and plays for Farul Constanța, and Mihaela Ciolacu who suits up for Olimpia Cluj.

Why Bulgaria Can Beat Romania

The Bulgaria women's national football team represents Bulgaria in international women's football competitions. The team is overseen by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) and participates in various tournaments, including qualifiers for the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Euro, and other regional and international events.

The Lionesses currently rank 92 in the recent FIFA women's nation rankings, two places higher than their previous placement in August. Like the hosts, Bulgaria is not playing for the upcoming Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand. However, Bulgaria finished as runners-up for Group B of the 2023 Turkish Women's Cup, falling short in the top spot from Kosovo but overtaking North Macedonia, Estonia, and Hong Kong.

Bulgaria has won three of its last five games. In their last two international friendly games, Bulgaria had a 3-0 win over Lithuania. The goals scored by Aleksandra Yaneva, Nora Dimitrova, and Katrin Karadzhova. However, they lost 0-1 to Kosovo in their latest battle.

Bulgaria's women's team competes in the lower divisions of the UEFA Women's Championship, where they face other European national teams of similar standing. Although they have faced challenges in achieving notable results against stronger opponents, they have shown progress and the potential for growth in recent years.

The Lionesses will be playing in the UEFA Nations League this September. They are placed in League C Group 5 alongside Kosovo and North Macedonia. Ivana Naydenova, Lora Petrova, Evdokiya Popadinova headline the team. Other notable teams for the squad are Aleksandra Yaneva, Dessi Dupuy, Leonora Zheleva, Yanitsa Ivanova, and Gergana Iliycheva.

Final Romania-Bulgaria Prediction & Pick

This match between Romania and Bulgaria is expected to be an exciting affair, as both teams aim to solidify their playstyles and strategies by utilizing friendly matches like this one. Due to their limited recent international action, there might be some sloppiness and lack of sharpness, especially in defense. Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising to witness plenty of scoring chances for both sides. The hosts will get the win with over 2.5 goals in 90 minutes of play.

Final Romania-Bulgaria Prediction & Pick: Romania (-900), Over 2.5 goals (-144)