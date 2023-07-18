Senegal and Algeria lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Senegal-Algeria prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Senegal women's national football team represents the domestic team governed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF). They compete in various regional and international tournaments.

The Algeria women's national football team represents Algeria in international women's football. The team is currently ranked 76th in the world in the FIFA women's rankings.

Here are the Senegal-Algeria soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Senegal-Algeria Odds

Senegal: +100

Algeria: +240

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Senegal vs. Algeria

TV: N/A

Stream: ScoreBat

Time: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Why Senegal Can Beat Algeria

Senegal has participated in several editions of the African Women's Cup of Nations, which serves as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup. However, they have not yet qualified for the Women's World Cup or the Olympic Games. The Lionesses are ranked 82 in the current FIFA Women's rankings.

Senegal has had some success in regional competitions. They won the West African Football Union (WAFU) Women's Cup in 2020 and 2023. In the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, the Lionesses competed in the group stage in 2012 and reached the quarterfinals in 2022. In the African Games, they reached the group stage in 2007.

In recent games, they went undefeated in the 2023 WAFU Zone A Women's Cup. They won five games and conceded one goal, beating Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and Cape Verde in the tournament. They lost to Haiti 4-0 in the inter-confederation playoffs, failing to get one of three spots for the World Cup. They also played an associated friendly game with Thailand, ending in a 1-1 draw. Since April, the Lionesses lost two friendly games with Ghana but won 3-1 against Algeria four days prior to this game.

The Lionesses will be preparing for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualification. They are slotted in Pot 1 and will play against Mozambique in the first round.

The team consists of talented players who play domestically in Senegal and abroad. The style of play varies, but the team often relies on physicality, speed, and technical skills. Salimata Ndiaye, Anta Dembele, Haby Baldé, and Jeanne Niang will play this game. Korka Fall will take the captain's armband.

Why Algeria Can Beat Senegal

The Algeria women's national football team is a developing team, but they have shown some promising results in recent years. They will be hoping to qualify for their first World Cup in the near future. The Fennecs are currently in the 80th spot on the recent FIFA rankings.

The team has never qualified for a World Cup but has qualified five times for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, all finishing in the group stage. The team's best performance at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations was in 2010 when they finished third. They also won the bronze medal at the 2002 Arab Women's Championship. In the UNAF Women's Tournament, Algeria finished in fourth place in 2020. In the Arab Women's Cup, the Fennecs were crowned champions in 2006 and reached the semifinals in 2021.

In recent games, Algeria played four unofficial friendly games. They won all games against ASE Alger Centre (6-1), CF Akbou (7-0), CS Constantine (4-1), and ASE Alger Centre (2-0). The Fennecs also won two games against Tanzania with 4-0 and 3-0 scorelines. However, they lost to Senegal 3-1 four days ago, with Marine Dafeur scoring the consolation goal for the Fennecs.

The team is currently preparing for the 2023 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco. They will be hoping to make a strong showing in the tournament and qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Rahma Benaichouche, Imène Merrouche, Sylia Koui, Wissem Bouzid, and Morgane Belkhiter will be looking to add to their goal tallies. Marine Dafeur, Amira Ould Braham, Inès Boutaleb, and Lina Khelif will also be looking to make an impact in the game.

Final Senegal-Algeria Prediction & Pick

Senegal will be looking to establish its home court dominance. These two nations are ranked nearly in the recent FIFA rankings, but Senegal will continue to produce more goals at the Stade Lat-Dior.

Final Senegal-Algeria Prediction & Pick: Senegal (+100), Over 2.5 goals (-118)