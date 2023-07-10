New Zealand and Vietnam lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our New Zealand-Vietnam prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The hosts of the current World Cup are looking to put a stop to a run of 10 winless games. The Football Ferns will be looking to get a positive result 10 days before the World Cup.

Vietnam is also looking to end their losing streak, suffering 2-1 defeats to Poland and Germany. The Golden Star Women Warriors are also looking for momentum before playing in the World Cup.

Here are the New Zealand-Vietnam soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: New Zealand-Vietnam Odds

New Zealand: -650

Vietnam: +1400

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Vietnam

TV: N/A

Stream: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Time: 1:30 AM ET/ 10:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Zealand Can Beat Vietnam

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the final warm-up match before the start of the 2023 Women's World Cup, the host nation New Zealand will face Vietnam in an international friendly game. The New Zealand women's team will be stepping onto the field for the first time since April, aiming to break their winless streak. The Ferns are 26th in the FIFA Women's rankings, ahead of the Czech Republic, Argentina, and Finland.

Unfortunately, they suffered a 3-0 defeat in their most recent match against Nigeria, extending their run of games without a victory to 10. Securing a win in this match could greatly boost the team's morale. It is crucial for them not to enter the World Cup without tasting victory for over nine months. The Football Ferns have an excellent opportunity to end their streak when they host Vietnam at McLean Park, providing the home-field advantage. New Zealand will commence their World Cup campaign with their first group stage match against Norway on July 20th.

In their previous five FIFA Women's World Cup appearances, New Zealand has been eliminated in the group stages, including the last four tournaments. However, as co-hosts of this edition alongside Australia, they will be aiming to reach the knockout stages.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women have been unable to secure a win in nine league games in front of their home supporters, losing seven of these matches. Recent matches involving New Zealand Women in the Friendly International Women category have been entertaining, with 12 out of their last 13 games featuring two or more goals.

Although the hosts may appear to be favorites, they are not a sure bet. They will need to improve their defensive performance as they have conceded an average of 2.6 goals in their last eight games, which has raised concerns.

Hannah Wilkinson highlights the team with her 28 goals in 113 caps for the Ferns. Betsy Hassett is the second leading scorer with 14. Gabi Rennie, Daisy Cleverley, Olivia Chance, and Ava Collins are also serviceable on the offensive end.

Why Vietnam Can Beat New Zealand

Vietnam is currently ranked 32nd in the world, is the most successful women's football team in Southeast Asia, and ranks 5th in Asia. This will be Vietnam's first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup, but they face a challenging task in their group against the United States, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Regardless of whether they are playing at home or away, Vietnam's defense has been outstanding for a considerable period. In their last 20 top-flight matches, they have achieved an impressive record of 15 wins and five draws.

Vietnam enters this match in high spirits after winning the Southeast Asia Games by defeating Myanmar 2-0 in the final in May 2023. In their most recent matches in June, they suffered a 2-1 loss to the Poland U23s and a 2-1 loss to Germany. However, it is worth noting that Vietnam put up a strong fight against the second-ranked German team and managed to score a late consolation goal in stoppage time. Overall, they have won four of their last seven games. Notably, Vietnam has been able to keep matches close, even in defeat, and they have not lost a match by a margin of two or more goals in almost a year. They will begin their World Cup group stage campaign on July 21st against the top-ranked United States women's team.

On the other hand, Vietnam Women's team has recently recorded ten wins in 14 matches at this level, indicating their strength and dominance. They are expected to be too strong for their struggling opponents.

As the Golden Star Women Warriors prepare for the World Cup, they are focused on adapting their playing style to face stronger, taller, and more physically fit opponents. Coach Mai Duc Chung and his team anticipate encountering teams that rely on long and high balls, and they plan to utilize their physical advantage against such opponents.

Final New Zealand-Vietnam Prediction & Pick

The Ferns will put up a good battle at home but Vietnam's form has been good lately. Back the Những Nữ Chiến Binh Sao Vàng to win over the Kiwis.

Final New Zealand-Vietnam Prediction & Pick: Vietnam (+1400), Over 2.5 goals (-134)