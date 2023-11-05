Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is curious to see if season two of the superhero series will be as big a viral hit as season one.

Season one of Invincible was loaded with shocking and crazy moments that quickly found themselves turned into memes, and series creator Robert Kirkman is curious to see if this will continue following season two's premiere.

Kirkman shared his thoughts on season two's viral potential while talking about the new season, how its characters and world is changing, and the challenges the team at Skybound faced on the production side. While excited for the new season, he admitted he was unsure about its viral potential due, largely, to his own age, according to Inverse.

“I can’t conceive of what will be turned into memes, which again, just makes me feel super old,” Kirkman told Inverse.

Robert Kirkman says “I’m wondering if there will be no memes from ‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 2 or just as many. I can’t conceive of what will be turned into memes, which again, just makes me feel super old.” (Source: https://t.co/yrPOqk2rf9) pic.twitter.com/G5fLaLL4vC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 2, 2023

Invincible's first season become a viral phenomenon when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021 as a result of the mature and violent nature of the superhero cartoon. It began with the series' first episode with the graphic deaths of The Guardians, its version of the Justice League or Avengers, at the hands of Invincible's father, Omni-Man. More memes and gifs would follow as the series went on, with the climactic confrontation between Omni-Man and Invincible becoming one of the show's most popular and used memes online.

It remains to be seen if season two will produce as many viral moments, as Kirkman said, but reaction to its premiere bodes well for. Invincible's return was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences and critics excited to see where the story takes the titular character in the aftermath of season one.

It has also set up an even larger universe than teased in the first season with the addition of Angstrom Levy, a character with the ability to open portals to alternate universes. Kirkman hinted there are big plans in-store for Invincible's version of the multiverse beyond season two, but audiences will just have to wait and see for where Skybound takes it.