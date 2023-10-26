While Iowa women's basketball fans will be seeing Caitlin Clark take the court in just a few short weeks, they’ll also be able to catch her next year on the greens after the star guard scored a signed USWNT jersey from soccer legend Mia Hamm along with an invite to Hamm’s charity golf tournament.

“She was literally my idol growing up,” Clark said in a video shared to Twitter by college basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli. “That’s so cool.”

I get invite to play @MiaHamm⁩ golf tourney each yr & it’s fun. She allows opportunity to buy personalized autograph jersey w/ donation to ⁦@MiaHammFdn⁩

I chose ⁦@CaitlinClark22⁩

Ck out her reaction! Grew up poster on wall, idolizing Mia, a great role model! pic.twitter.com/Wvqc279OlL — Debbie Antonelli (@debbieantonelli) October 24, 2023

Antonelli, a regular attendee of Hamm’s annual golf extravaganza, gifted the jersey to Clark. Hamm provides tournament attendees to purchase personalized autograph jerseys with a donation to the Mia Hamm Foundation, and Antonelli chose Clark to be the recipient.

Written on the jersey was a heartfelt note from Hamm, praising Clark’s talent on the court: “So fun watching you play! Keep being you! Can’t wait to watch you change the world!”

It didn’t take long for Hamm to catch wind of the Antonelli’s Twitter post, prompting Hamm to extend an exclusive invitation to Clark for the 2024 edition of her much-anticipated golf tournament. Although the 2023 tournament has already been hosted at the University of North Carolina’s Finley Golf Club earlier this month, Hamm expressed her excitement at the prospect of Clark joining the following year: “We would love to have you join us @CaitlinClark22,” Hamm wrote. “Best to you this season.”

We would love to have you join us @CaitlinClark22 . Best to you this season. https://t.co/IjQOd3q3DW — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) October 24, 2023

Clark is no stranger to the golfing world, having showcased her skills at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic Pro-Am back in July. Caitlin Clark played alongside U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, taking the opportunity to interact with the fans and sign autographs.

“I used to run around golf courses and wanted to go to golf and basketball events when I was a young kid,” Clark said at the time, via Emma Hruby of Just Women’s Sports. “It can really change their life even if they have one interaction with you. Just trying to make as much time as I can trying to sign an autograph for a young kid or give them a ball or high five. That goes a really long way.”