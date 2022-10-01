Iowa fans’ frustration with offense hits new level with hilarious punter signs at Michigan game

The early season woes for Iowa continued in its 27-14 home loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The Iowa offense showed signs of life in its back-to-back wins over Nevada and Rutgers last month. However, the Spencer Petras-led offense failed to build on the momentum of these two victories in its clash with Michigan. From the lackluster production on third downs to the inability of the offensive line to contain the Wolverines’ stout front seven unit, not much went the Hawkeyes’ way in the contest.

Iowa also punted more times (five) than it converted third downs (four) against Michigan. This has essentially become the theme for the team over the early stages of the campaign, which its fans had a laugh about.

These Iowa fans know the vibe 😂https://t.co/jxccOisuso pic.twitter.com/TzoL9fMdNt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 1, 2022

Iowa punter Tory Taylor has become somewhat of a fan favorite this season. He came into the game ranking in the top 10 in all the FBS in total punts with 28.

Plenty of blame has gone around for Iowa’s sluggish production on offense so far in the campaign, from Petras to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The Big Ten side simply does not have an identity on the offensive side of the ball, as it has also not received formidable production from its running backs group.

Iowa will have an opportunity to orchestrate a bounce-back performance in its road game against Illinois next week before it then turns its attention to a showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes later this month.