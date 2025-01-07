Iowa football is getting a huge commitment from the transfer portal. Veteran quarterback Mark Gronowski is committing to the Hawkeyes, per ESPN. Gronowski was linked to Iowa football for awhile, and is the no. 4 best quarterback available in the ESPN transfer portal rankings.

Gronowski played for South Dakota State and has some dazzling statistics. The gunslinger has passed for 10,330 yards, and has posted 130 career touchdowns. Gronowski is a dual-threat, as he has 1,767 career rushing yards, per 247 Sports. He also is a two-time national champion at the FCS level.

Iowa football just finished a 8-5 campaign. The team lost its Music City Bowl matchup to Missouri, 27-24. This season, Iowa had a disappointing loss out of conference to Iowa State, and in conference to UCLA.

Gronowski is considered a three-star recruit from 247 Sports recruiting services. The quarterback has one year of eligibility remaining, and is expected to compete immediately for the starting position.

Iowa football must improve to make a College Football Playoff appearance

Iowa football has had one of the best defenses in the Big Ten Conference in recent years. The offense, however, is a different story. In 2024, Iowa had an abysmal offense.

The numbers back up that assertion. Iowa football was 117th nationally in total offense this season, per On3. The Hawkeyes gained just 328 yards per contest. The passing offense was even worse, at 130th nationally. Iowa's passing game gained just 128 yards per game.

Iowa football fans are certainly hoping Gronowski can give them something better than that. At South Dakota State, Gronowski turned out to be a wrecking ball for opposing defenses. He threw at least 20 touchdown passes in each of the last three seasons.

In 2024, the veteran quarterback posted 2,721 passing yards, with 23 touchdowns. While Big Ten defenses will be more daunting than what he has seen before, Gronowski clearly knows how to play football. It will be up to Iowa football's coaches to get him ready for what he will see week in and week out in the Big Ten.

The quarterback won the MVP Award both times his school won the FCS national championship. He almost won a third title this season, but South Dakota State lost to North Dakota State in the playoff. Gronowski threw for 204 yards and a touchdown in that contest. He also leaves South Dakota after having won the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year Award.

Iowa football opens their 2025 season with a game against Albany, before once again battling Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.