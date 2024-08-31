The Iowa football program had its first battle of the 2024 season against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday. Cade McNamara and the Hawkeyes knew they had a chance to win but also understood the need to set the tone and be dominant. Iowa did not disappoint, as they put on an offensive explosion that caught fans' attention.

Iowa was up 19-0 at the start of the fourth quarter when Cade McNamara threw an impressive touchdown pass that helped the team reach the 25-point mark, as seen on FOX College Football:

The outburst triggered a series of reactions:

“They're evolving in America's Heartland!” one X user posted.

“When's the last time Iowa scored that much? lol,” another fan commented.

Others were critical of Cade McNamara's throw and downplayed the Hawkeye's success due to their opponent:

“This is atrocious if he's playing anybody other than Illinois State lmao,” one fan stated.

“Bragging up a prayer?” another fan commented alongside three laughing emojis.

“Big 10 defenses are going to pick that off 10/10 times,” another user added.

Iowa did not stop at 25 points though:

Iowa ended the game with 40 points and shut the Illinois State football squad out. Cade McNamara is taking advantage of his depth chart spot. He finished with 251 yards and three TDs. However, he was not the only one to have a standout day.

Running back Kaleb Johnson amassed 119 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Meanwhile, wide receiver Reece Vander Zee totaled 66 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions.

Iowa accumulated 492 total yards and offense, but their defense held its own as well. The Hawkeyes held Illinois State to just 189 yards of offense, forced two fumbles, and nabbed an interception. Iowa's showing on Saturday is a positive sign as they start the season on a strong note.

Now 1-0, the Hawkeyes look to maintain their high level of play against impending Big 10 opponents.