For Caitlin Clark, a logo three was the most fitting way to break the record

Right now, the most talked-about name in college basketball would be none other than Caitlin Clark. The Iowa basketball star just broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record and finished with a career-high 49 points all in one night. Her record-breaking shot, in particular, came in the form of a 30-footer from the logo, which she touched on during the press conference.

“You all know I was gonna shoot a logo three for the record. Come on now,” Clark said grinning. (via CBS Sports).

The reigning Naismith College Player of the Year also gave credit to those who have been supportive of her career ever since she was growing up.

“I don't know if you can really script it any better. I thought we played really well tonight…just to do it in this fashion I'm very grateful. I'm very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have kind of been my foundation and everything that I've done since I was a young little girl.”

In addition, Clark admitted that she was brought to tears while re-watching the video of her big basket due to the overall reaction that followed. After her record-breaking three, a timeout was called, which then gave Clark's teammates an opportunity to swarm around her in jubilee amid cheers from the entire Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I started crying while watching the video because I'm filled with so much gratitude and love…and the way these fans support women's basketball is so special,” she added.

"Ya'll knew I was gonna shoot a logo 3 for the record, come on now" — Caitlin Clark 🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/emNhwxLZ19 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 16, 2024

At just 22 years old, Caitlin Clark is already a highly renowned sporting sensation. And the scary part is, she's only getting started. With March Madness closing in and a possible WNBA debut later this year, there's still plenty of magic in store for fans to witness.