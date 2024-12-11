Iowa State announced an eight-year extension through 2032 for head coach Matt Campbell, according to Alec Busse of CycloneAlert247.

Campbell and the Iowa State football program had a very successful season, going 10-3 overall and reaching the Big 12 title game before losing to Arizona State. It was the first 10-win season in Iowa State football's 133-year history. The Cyclones were one win shy of making the College Football Playoff, and the extension for Campbell is well-timed to potentially create more positive momentum for the program. Iowa State is now preparing to play Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.

President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen spoke on the extension in the announcement, along with Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard.

“Coach Campbell has built a special football program at Iowa State; one that all Cyclone fans can take great pride in,” Wintersteen said in the announcement. “His continued commitment to both academic and athletic excellence, combined with his strong character and integrity, make him the ideal individual to lead Iowa State's football program. He is very deserving of his new contract.

Pollard expressed excitement about the extension as well.

“It has been rewarding to see the amazing impact Coach Campbell, and his staff, have had over the past decade on our University, athletics department, and the young men in our football program,” Pollard said. “Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program. Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization's long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans.”

Matt Campbell reacts to extension with Iowa State football

Campbell has been with the Iowa State football program since 2016, when he took the job after a successful run at Toledo. Overall, Campbell has a 63-51 record with the Cyclones. In the university's release, Campbell spoke on how he feels about the extension.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for the faith and commitment shown to our program by our President, Dr. Wintersteen, and our Athletics Director, Jamie Pollard,” Campbell said. “It is an honor to be associated with a great university and community, and I am thankful to work with great leaders, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to finishing the 2024 season strong while continuing to grow this program and pursuing excellence in the classroom and on the field.”

Iowa State football has a clear future, and will look to build off of the most successful season in the program's history.