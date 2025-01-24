ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for College Basketball Saturday as we head back to the Big 12 Conference for this next high-stakes matchup. The No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 6-1 Big 12) will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12) as one team will be on upset alert on the road. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Iowa State-Arizona State prediction and pick.

The Iowa State Cyclones most recently defeated UCF 108-83. It was a dominant win following a tight loss to West Virginia that effectively broke the Cyclones' winning streak at 12 games. They'll look to take care of business on the road as the stern betting favorites trying to retain their ranking.

The Arizona State Sun Devils most recently notched a big 65-57 upset win over No. 23 West Virginia. It was their first win over a ranked opponent during this season as they'll meet a third ranked opponent in six games when they face Iowa State. Look for the ASU home crowd to be rowdy as they search for their biggest win of the season.

Here are the Iowa State-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Arizona State Odds

Iowa State: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -550

Arizona State: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 145.5 (-105)

Under: 145.5 (-115)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Regional Coverage

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Iowa State Cyclones notched a resounding win over UCF following their most recent loss. Joshua Jefferson scored a career-high 30 points in the 108-83 blowout and the Cyclones shot an efficient 56.3% from the field. They rank No. 12 nationwide in FG% (49.7), ranking in the same spot with 85.1 average points per game. Nevertheless, they still rank behind No. 7 Houston in the Big 12 so a convincing win in this game on the road would boast well for their stock.

The Cyclones have five of their players averaging in double-digits with Keshon Gilbert leading the way with 4.9 APG. As a team, the Cyclones average 16.2 APG while only recording 10.3 turnovers per games, so a significant part of their game is predicated on taking care of the ball and taking the best shots possible. They're also 3-1 on the road this season and shooting well from three at the moment, so expect another strong performance from the Cyclones.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State comes in following their biggest win of the season over No. 23 West Virginia. It was their first win over a ranked opponent and their first win on the road this season. While they totaled 15 turnovers for themselves and kept the Mountaineers in the game, they completely dominated the rebounding category 46-28 behind 12 for Jayden Quaintance and eight from Basheer Jihad. The Sun Devils will be stacked in the interior paint and could make this a frustrating game for the guards of Iowa State looking to drive to the hoop.

The Sun Devils also have a massive presence in the paint with their shot blocking as Quaintance leads the program's record books. He accounts for 57 of the team's total 93 block on the season, so expect him to have another active game in the lane and posts. Freshman guard Joson Sanon has been hot from three this season at 56.1% at home, so expect him to have an active game from behind the arc as they try for the upset.

Final Iowa State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State will be a worthy opponent for No. 3 Iowa State as they hold a solid 5-2 record at home this season and have gone 12-6 ATS. Nevertheless, Iowa State is 15-1 when billed as the betting favorite this season, so we don't expect Arizona State to offer too much resistance here.

While the Sun Devils will have a solid chance to cause some disruption in the interior paint through Jayden Quaintance and his defense, the Cyclones will ultimately make the adjustments necessary to pull away late in this one. For our final prediction, let's roll with Iowa State to win and cover on the road.

Final Iowa State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -10.5 (-105)