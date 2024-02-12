Iowa State looks to gain ground in the Big 12 as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Iowa State looks to gain ground in the Big 12 as they visit Cincinnati. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Iowa State enters the game sitting at 18-5 on the year, and 7-3 in conference play. They have also won five of their last six in the conference. In the process they have defeated TCU twice, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas. The only loss was a tight game against Baylor. They would fall but just two in that game. They also currently have the head-to-head advantage over Houston, who they are a half-game back of in the Big 12. Iowa State beat Houston 57-53 earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati comes into the game sitting at 15-8 on the year, but just 4-6 in conference play. After getting an upset win on the road over Texas Tech, Cincinnati played Houston last time out. Cincinnati had a three-point lead at the half but would find themselves down by nine in the second half. Cincinnati would make a solid comeback, getting the game back to within three, but Houston would hold on and win 67-62.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State ranks ninth in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 47th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 19th in assists per game. They are 60th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilber. Gilbert comes into the game with 13.9 points per game this year, while also shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.2 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 13.2 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 43.7 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.6 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 12.6 points per game this year

Iowa State is 195th in rebounds per game this year. They are 38th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 167th in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. The King leads the wayside with 5.2 rebounds per game while having 9.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 5.0 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

Iowa State is fifth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 62nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are third in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 3.0 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.7 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.8 steals per game.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati comes in ranked 32nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 87th in points per game this year, but sit 193rd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are a high-volume shooting team, sitting 18th in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year. Dan Skillings Jr. leads the way in points, coming in with 12.2 points per game this year, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Further, Viktor Lahkin comes in with 11.1 points per game, while also shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Day Day Thomas leads the way in assists this year, coming in with 3.2 assists per game this year, while also scoring 10.7 points per game. Rounding out the top scorers is John Newman III, sitting with 10.0 points per game.

Cincinnati is seventh in the nation in rebounding this year, sitting 28th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate and 11th in offensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by Aziz Bandaogo. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game this year while also having 7.6 points per game of his own. Further, Lahkin and Skillings play a role here too. Lahkin comes in with 7.0 rebounds per game, while Skillings has 6.0 rebounds per game on the year.

Cincinnati is 44th in the nation in opponent points per game this year and 38th in opponent effective field goal percentage. A big help is the presence down low. Bandaogo comes in with 1.4 blocks per game, while Lakhin has 1.0 blocks per game. Further, John Newman III and Day Day Thomas both have over 1.4 steals per game.

Final Iowa State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. Cincinnati has been solid on defense this year, but they are not as good as Iowa State there. Meanwhile, the same is true on the offensive end of the court, where Iowa State is slightly better overall. Still, Cincinnati will have a rebounding edge in this one. Iowa State will not have a solid answer for Aziz Banaogo in this one, which will keep the game close, but overall, Iowa State will get the win based on their defense.

Final Iowa State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +1.5 (-118)