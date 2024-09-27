ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa State-Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State-Houston.

The Iowa State Cyclones have considerable cause for optimism heading into the final weekend of September. Iowa State pulled off one of the more impressive comeback wins this season when it came back from a 13-point deficit on the road to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes. We will have to wait to see just how momentous a victory that truly was, but in the short term, it has given the Cyclones a jolt of confidence and has given them a chance to create a very successful season. Let's see if Iowa State can capitalize on that win, generate momentum, and make a run at a 10-win season which could give ISU a ticket to a high-end bowl game at the very least, maybe something more. Right now, it seems that Utah is the clear-cut favorite in the Big 12 Conference. Iowa State wants to enter the conversation and potentially become the Utes' main competitor, possibly the opponent for the Utes later this season in the Big 12 Championship Game. There is a lot for Iowa State to play for, and stacking wins gives the Cyclones an opportunity to play for very high stakes in November of this year.

The Houston Cougars endured a 34-0 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Houston has been crushed by UNLV and Cincinnati, absorbing two lopsided defeats which serve as a bucket of cold water for first-year head coach Willie Fritz. There seems to be little doubt that, given time, Fritz will develop Houston into a better program and recruit talent from the Houston era to lift the overall quality of his roster. Right now, however, in Year 1 on the job, Fritz is stuck with less-than-great talent. It will be a tough season for UH, with this Iowa State game being an uphill battle for the Cougars. The oddsmakers aren't giving Houston much of a chance in this game. Let's see if the Cougars can defy the odds in a way they haven't yet done in 2024.

Here are the Iowa State-Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Houston Odds

Iowa State: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -710

Houston: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +490

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

How to Watch Iowa State vs Houston

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston just doesn't have much of an offense. The Cougars scored only seven points against UNLV and got shut out by Cincinnati. It's not as though UNLV and Cincy have amazing, astonishing defenses, either. Houston is just a very limited team on the offensive side of the ball. That gives Iowa State an opening to not only win here, but cover the spread of more than two touchdowns. Iowa State doesn't have an excellent offense, but if the Cyclones hold Houston to just six or seven points, they can probably score the 23 or 24 points needed to cover the spread.

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars are learning about their limits so far this season. They have taken their lumps, but they are also realizing what works and what doesn't. Willie Fritz will have this team coached up for this game. UH will make adjustments and grow in knowledge and overall football IQ. Houston can stay close enough to cover what is a very, very large spread in this game.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Iowa State but don't like laying a large number of points with a road team which has not established itself as a heavyweight. Pass.

Final Iowa State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -14.5