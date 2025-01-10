ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Big 12 takes to the court as Iowa State visits Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Iowa State enters the game at 13-1 on the year. They would open the year 3-0 before a two-point loss to Auburn. Since then, they have won ten straight games, including Iowa State wins over Iowa, Baylor, and Marquette. In their last game, they faced Utah. While Iowa State was down in the first half, they used a 15-3 run at the end of the first half to build the lead. Iowa State would go on to win the game 82-59.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 11-3 on the year. They opened up 4-0 before a one-point loss to St. Joe's. They would win three more before falling by five to Texas A&M. Once again Texas Tech rebounded, this time with two wins until a four-point loss to UCF. They have since won two in a row, and last time out faced BYU. It was a one-point game with under five minutes left, but Tecxas Tech would pull away, winning the game 72-67.

Since 1956 these teams have faced 43 times. Iowa State leads the series 22-21. Last season, they played just once, with Iowa State winning the game 82-74.

Here are the Iowa State-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Texas Tech Odds

Iowa State: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Texas Tech: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked fourth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sixth in offensive efficiency and ninth on the defensive end of the court. Iowa State has been great this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game while sitting 26th in effective field goal percentage. Iowa State is also eighth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while sitting 26th in assists per game.

Curtis Jones leads Iowa State in scoring this year. He is scoring 16.6 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert. Hilbert is scoring 16.2 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Further, he has 1.3 steals per game. The backcourt is rounded out by Tamin Lipsey. Lipsey is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also leads the team with 2.3 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Joshua Jefferson leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also scored 16.2 points and has 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Finally, Milan Momclivoic has 10.7 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked 15th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are seventh in offensive efficiency and 57th on the defensive end of the court. Texas Tech has scored well, sitting 11th in the nation in points per game, while sitting third in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 11th in the nation in three points percentage this year.

JT. Toppin has returned to the Texas Tech lineup and leads the way for them. He is scoring 17.2 points per game, with 9.1 rebounds, one assist, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Darrion Williams. Williams is scoring 16.4 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds per game. He also has 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game this year.

In the backcourt, it is Chance McMillian who leads the way. He is scoring 15.6 points per game this year while adding 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a steal per game. Further, Kevin Overton has been solid. He has 10.5 points per game, while also adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. It is Elijah Hawkins that leads the team in assists this year. He has 5.6 assists per game, while also adding 8.9 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds. Hawkins has also been solid on defense this year, adding 1.9 steals per game on the season.

Final Iowa State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is playing great this year. Not only do they have just one loss, they have covered in seven of the last nine games. Still, Texas Tech has also covered in six of the last nine games. This is going to be a tight game. Texas Tech is slightly more efficient in shooting, but Iowa State is better on defense. The one major difference is in rebounding. Iowa State is 33rd in defensive rebounding percentage this year, while Texas Tech is 194th. That will be enough for Iowa State to get over the top.

Final Iowa State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Iowa State ML (-110)