UCF looks to break their losing streak as they face Iowa State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-UCF prediction and pick.

Iowa State comes into the game 18-5 on the year, with an 8-4 record in Big 12 play. That places them in fourth place in the Big 12. They opened the year 15-1, with the only loss being a two-point loss to Auburn. Since then, they are just 3-4. That includes an Iowa State loss to Kansas. In their last game, Iowa State faced TCU. Iowa State dominated the game. They would lead by 18 at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 82-52.

Meanwhile, UCF is 13-10 on the year. UCF is also 4-8 in conference play, placing them in 12th in the Big 12. After starting 4-0 they would lose back-to-back games to Wisconsin and LSU. Still, they would win six straight after that. Since then, it has been a struggle. They have won just three of their last 11 games, including losing four straight. In their last game, UCF faced Baylor. The game was tied with just over five minutes left in the first half, but Baylor took a nine-point lead into the half. Baylor would go on to defeat UCF 91-76.

Here are the Iowa State-UCF College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-UCF Odds

Iowa State: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

UCF: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 159.5 (-106)

Under: 159.5 (-114)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. UCF

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked eighth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 18th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 51st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are great at moving the ball, sitting 70th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 68th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa State is led by Curtis Jones this year. He comes into the game with 17.7 points per game this year, while he adds 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.5 assists per game, while adding 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Tamin Lipsey comes into the game with 10.4 points per game, while adding 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also leads the team with two steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with eight rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.8 points per game while adding 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this year.

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 67th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 46th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 119th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UCF has been stronger on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 45th in the nation in points per game but are 182nd in shooting efficiency. Further, UCF is getting to the line well. They are 35th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting 11th in made free throws per game.

Keyshawn Hall leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds per game. Hall also adds 2.5 assists per game this year. Darius Johnson joined him in the backcourt. He leads the team in assists and steals per game. He comes into the game with 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He has 14.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds as well. Finally, Jordan Ivy-Curry has 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals.

In the frontcourt, Moustapha Thiam leads the way. He has 10.2 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Iowa State-UCF Prediction & Pick

While UCF has been solid on offense, their defense has been struggling this year and much worse than the Iowa State defense. Iowa State is 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 48th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, UCF is 336th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 226th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, UCF scores 17.7 points per game from the free throw line, 11th in the nation. Still, Iowa State is 39th in the nation in opponent free throws made per game this year. Finally, Iowa State is 63rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while UCF is 318th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Take Iowa State in this one.

Final Iowa State-UCF Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -7.5 (-110)