ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Iowa State-Utah predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State-Utah.

The Iowa State Cyclones need help. They need help if they want to make the Big 12 Championship Game and wiggle their way into the College Football Playoff. The door is not closed, but the path is narrow for ISU to get through. The Cyclones' path was much wider and more realistic a month ago, but two consecutive losses at the start of November — one at home to Texas Tech — derailed their season and turned what was a magical journey into a stressful and regret-filled slog which might now come up empty.

Iowa State needs Colorado to lose to Kansas on Saturday. With BYU and Arizona State playing each other, one of those two teams is guaranteed to lose. It's Colorado which has to lose in order for ISU to have any realistic chance of advancing to the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones, who controlled their own fate at the start of November, don't control their fate now … but the one thing they can control is beating Utah on the road.

Utah has endured a season from hell. There's just no other way to say it. The Utes were the majority pick to win the Big 12 this season, but that all depended on quarterback Cam Rising being healthy. He wasn't. It's just that simple. Utah did not have the backup quarterback it needed to win games with Rising out. It should be said that Brandon Rose played well against BYU, leading a lot of people inside the Utah program to question why he wasn't getting more snaps earlier in the season. However, Rose suffered an injury in that game, emblematic of Utah's absolutely miserable injury luck at the most important position in football. Isaac Wilson, who had backed up Rising earlier in the season and was ineffective, had to come back into the lineup for last week's game at Colorado. It did not go well.

Iowa State is favored to win this game in Salt Lake City. No one would have dreamed of such a scenario before the season began, but given Utah's manifest woes at the quarterback spot (and more broadly, on offense), the Utes are a significantly weakened team. It's up to Iowa State to take advantage here and do what it can control in the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State-Utah Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2010. Utah won, 68-27.

Overall Series: Iowa State leads the all-time series, 4-1.

Here are the Iowa State-Utah College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Utah Odds

Iowa State: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -280

Utah: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs Utah

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utah offense with Isaac Wilson at quarterback is a bad offense. The Utes can't move the ball consistently. Wilson makes big mistakes. There is very little for the Utes to reliably depend on. Iowa State's defense should be able to lock down the Utes and — like other Utah opponents this season — grind out an ugly win. ISU doesn't need to go wild on offense; it just has to be solid and avoid big mistakes which gift cheap points to the Utes. ISU winning this game by 10 — 27-17 — seems like a very realistic outcome.

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Utes are at home and are playing a night game. It's always tough to win a road night game in Salt Lake City, and Utah is getting more than a full touchdown. Utah losing by a 17-10 score is a Utah cover. That's a very strong possibility here. Iowa State has struggled in November and does not look like a team which is ready to win in an authoritative manner. Maybe ISU squeaks out a late win, but it won't be convincing. Utah will cover, even if it loses straight up.

Final Iowa State-Utah Prediction & Pick

The lean is to ISU, but Big 12 football has been a betting minefield this year. You really should bet on other conferences (unless you were betting on BYU and Arizona State the whole season, which we doubt you did).

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Iowa State-Utah Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -7.5