Iowa continues its season in Week 13 when they take on Maryland. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa-Maryland prediction and pick.

Iowa travels to Maryland for a crucial Week 13 matchup on November 23. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 B1G) enter as favorites, boasting a strong defense and a balanced offense led by quarterback Cade McNamara who is questionable to play for Week 13. Iowa's run game will be pivotal against Maryland's struggling defense, which has allowed over 30 points in several games this season. Conversely, the Terrapins (4-6, 1-6 B1G) aim to leverage their potent passing attack, spearheaded by star receiver Tai Felton, who leads the Big Ten in receptions. With both teams needing a win to bolster bowl eligibility hopes, expect a competitive clash at SECU Stadium.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is poised to defeat Maryland in their Week 13 clash on November 23, primarily due to their formidable defense and balanced offensive strategy. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 B1G) have consistently demonstrated their ability to stifle opposing offenses, allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards in five games this season and ranking among the top defenses nationally. Their defensive unit, led by standout players like Jermari Harris, excels at pressuring quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. This will be crucial against a Maryland team that has struggled to maintain offensive consistency, particularly against strong defenses.

Offensively, Iowa's balanced attack will be key to their success. Quarterback Cade McNamara has shown the ability to manage games effectively when he is available which is up in the air, while the running game, spearheaded by Kaleb Johnson, poses a significant threat to Maryland's vulnerable defense. The Terrapins (4-6, 1-6 B1G) have allowed over 30 points in multiple games this season, making it imperative for them to tighten up defensively. Iowa's ability to control the clock with their run game will not only keep Maryland's offense off the field but also set up opportunities for big plays through the air. With a strong track record in recent meetings winning the last three by an average of over 25 points, Iowa enters this matchup with confidence and a clear path to victory.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland has a strong chance to defeat Iowa in their Week 13 matchup on Saturday, thanks to their dynamic offensive capabilities and home-field advantage. The Terrapins (4-6, 1-6 B1G) boast a versatile attack that can exploit Iowa's defensive weaknesses. Quarterback Billy Edwards, known for his quick release and ability to make plays under pressure, will be crucial in orchestrating drives. Maryland's offensive line must hold up against Iowa’s strong front, but if they can create gaps for the running game and protect Edwards effectively, they can keep the chains moving and put points on the board.

Additionally, Maryland's defense has shown flashes of brilliance this season, particularly in creating turnovers. By applying consistent pressure on Iowa's quarterback, they can disrupt the rhythm of the Hawkeyes' offense. The Terrapins must focus on tackling well and limiting big plays to stay competitive. With the game being played at SECU Stadium, Maryland will benefit from a supportive home crowd that can energize the players. If they can capitalize on their offensive strengths while tightening up defensively, Maryland has a solid opportunity to secure a much-needed victory against Iowa, potentially turning their season around and keeping bowl hopes alive.

Final Iowa-Maryland Predictions & Pick

In the upcoming Week 13 matchup, Iowa is favored by 6.5 points against Maryland, but the Terrapins have a solid chance to cover the spread. Despite their struggles this season, Maryland's offense has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their passing game led by Billy Edwards. The Terrapins have the ability to exploit Iowa's secondary, which has been vulnerable at times, especially in road games where they allow over 200 passing yards per game.

On the other hand, Iowa's offense has been inconsistent, particularly on the road, where they average just 18.8 points per game. If Maryland can establish a rhythm early and take advantage of their home-field advantage at SECU Stadium, they could keep the game close. Expect a competitive game where Maryland’s offensive capabilities may just allow them to stay within striking distance as they cover the spread when Iowa comes to town in Week 13.

Final Iowa-Maryland Predictions & Pick: Maryland +6.5 (-110), Over 45.5 (-110)