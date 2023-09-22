The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college football odds series for our Iowa Penn State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Iowa Penn State.

Penn State begins its battle with Michigan and Ohio State for the Big Ten East Division championship, a conference title, and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten Conference slate begins this weekend, when other conferences also begin their eight- or nine-game schedules. Any slip-up in a nonconference game is damaging for the College Football Playoff, but any slip up now ruins a conference championship pursuit, which narrows postseason possibilities even more. Penn State knows that if it loses here to Iowa, it would have to beat Michigan and Ohio State and run the table to have any realistic shot at a Big Ten championship. The reality that a late-September game contains enormous significance is what makes college football such an endlessly compelling and emotionally involving sport. Let's see what Penn State does against a familiar opponent with a very familiar face at quarterback.

Here are the Iowa-Penn State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Penn State Odds

Iowa: +14.5 (-110)

Penn State Nittany Lions: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How To Watch Iowa vs. Penn State

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports app

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Iowa Could Cover the Spread

The Hawkeyes go into this game with Cade McNamara as their quarterback. McNamara, you will recall, led Michigan to the College Football Playoff and Big Ten championship in 2021. He knows how to beat Penn State and knows how to win important Big Ten games. He isn't a spectacular quarterback, but he is a competent one. Iowa's defense was great last season, but the level of quarterback play was so bad that the Hawkeyes could not take advantage of their elite defensive unit. Getting a noticeable quarterback upgrade gives them the ability to become a real factor in the Big Ten title chase, and it gives them a chance to win outright here in Happy Valley.

Keep in mind that Iowa could lose by two touchdowns and still cover. With Iowa's defense, that's a very real possibility.

Why Penn State Could Cover the Spread

The Nittany Lions have been strong on defense, containing opponents and getting turnovers. Penn State got five takeaways from Illinois last week. Getting merely two or three takeaways from Iowa would lead to a comfortable win for the Nittany Lions, who will be playing at home and at night against a team they are expected to beat.

On paper, Cade McNamara should make Iowa's offense a lot better than it was last year, but in the early part of the season, it hasn't really been the case. Iowa struggled for large portions of each of its first three games against not-very-good opposition. Iowa started well against Utah State but didn't do much of anything in the second half. Iowa was contained by Iowa State and then struggled in the first half against Western Michigan, which is not a very good team. Penn State's defense should smother Iowa's offense, in which case PSU will win by 20.

Final Iowa-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Iowa's offense just doesn't look ready for this game, this opponent, and this situation in Happy Valley. Take Penn State.

Final Iowa-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -14.5