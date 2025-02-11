ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two struggling Big Ten teams hit the court as Iowa faces Rutgers. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Iowa is 13-10 and just 4-8 in conference play. That places them in 14th in the Big Ten this year. After opening the year at 7-1, they have struggled since. Iowa has lost six of their last seven games, and last time out, they faced Wisconsin. Iowa had a two-point lead at the end of the first half, and the game would be tied with 7:12 left in the second half. Still, Wisconsin would outscore Iowa 15-4 to end the game, winning the game 74-63.

Meanwhile, Rutgers is 12-12 on the year, and 5-8 in conference play. That places them in 11th in the Big Ten. They opened up the year 4-0 before losing four of their next five. After winning three of the next four, they have struggled, losing eight of their last 13 games. Still, Rutgers did have an upset of Illinois. In their last game, Rutgers faced Maryland. Maryland dominated the first half, taking an 11-point lead. It would be a tight second half, but Rutgers could not make the comeback, falling 90-81.

Here are the Iowa-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Rutgers Odds

Iowa: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Rutgers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 1605. (-105)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Rutgers

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is ranked 72nd in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 156th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa has also been strong on offense this year. They are seventh in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in effective field goal percentage. They have also shot well from three this year. Iowa is 19th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Owen Freeman had led the way for Iowa. He led the team in points and rebounds with 16.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game. Still, Freeman is injured and will miss the rest of the year. Payton Sandfort will need to produce with Freeman out. Sandfort comes in with 15.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this year.

In the backcourt, Josh Dix leads the way. Dix comes into the game with 13.9 points per game this year while adding 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and one steal per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Drew Thelwell. Thelwell comes in with 10.5 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, three assists, and 1.8 steals per game this year.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is ranked 65th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 95th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers has been solid on offense this year. They are 90th in the nation in points per game while sitting 217th in effective field goal percentage. Still, Rutgers gets to the line well. They are 41st in the nation in free throw attempts this year, while sitting 57th in free throws made.

Ace Bailey leads the way for Rutgers. He comes into the game with 19.4 points per game while leading the team with 7.7 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has 1.1 assists, one steal, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Dylan Harper. Harper comes into the game with 19.1 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He also leads the team with 4.1 assists this year. Finally, Jordan Derkack comes in with seven points per game, while adding 3.3 rebounds and two assists.

In the frontcourt, Lathan Sommerville leads the team. He comes into the game with 7.4 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds per game this year.

Final Iowa-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Iowa is going to have to rely on their offense to get a win in this game. they are 19th in the nation in three-point percentage, while Rutgers has struggled against the three, sitting 182nd in the nation against the three. Further, Iowa has not been good on defense, sitting 276th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency, but Rutgers is not much better, sitting 192nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Iowa will also control the turnover battle. They are 34th in the nation in turnovers per game while sitting 41st in opponent turnovers per game. Rutgers is 70th in the nation in turnovers per game, while sitting 173rd in opponent turnovers per game. Take Iowa in this one.

Final Iowa-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Iowa +6.5 (-110)