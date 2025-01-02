ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin looks for their first conference win as they host Iowa. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

Iowa comes into the game at 10-3 on the year, while sitting 1-1 in conference play. After starting 5-0, they would fall to Utah State before two more wins. They would then lose their first conference game of the year to Michigan, before falling 89-80 to Iowa State. Since then, they have won three straight games, including defeating New Hampshire 112-70 in their last game. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is 10-3 on the year, but are 0-2 in conference play. They would open the year 8-0, including an upset of Arizona. They would then lose three straight games, with two conference losses, and a loss to a fifth-ranked Marquette. Since then, they have won two straight, including a 76-53 win over Detroit Mercy in their last game.

Since 2010, these two schools have faced off 24 times. Wisconsin is 14-10 in those games. After winning four straight over Iowa, Wisconsin lost the last time these two faced, calling 88-86 in Iowa City.

Here are the Iowa-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Wisconsin Odds

Iowa: +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +172

Wisconsin: -5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa comes in ranked 44th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 18th in offensive efficiency while sitting 97 in defensive efficiency. Iowa has been solid on offense this year. They are second in the nation in points per game this year while sitting fifth in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Iowa is also first in the nation in field goals made per game, and 13th in three-pointers made per game. They are also second in the nation in assists per game this year.

Owen Freeman leads the team in scoring and rebounding this year. Freeman is scoring 17.1 points per game, this year, while coming away with 6.5 rebounds. Further, he added 1.5 assists per game and two blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Payton Sandort. Sandfort comes into the game with 16.5 points per game while he also adds 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Pryce Sandfort has 9.2 points per game, while having 2.3 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Josh Dix leads the way. He is scoring 13.3 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Brock Harding leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 5.8 assists per game this year while adding 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. His 2.2 steals also leads the team.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 31st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 15th in offensive efficiency and 80th on the defensive end of the court. Wisconsin has scored well this year. They are 42nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 127th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 24th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Also, they are great at the line, sitting eighth in the nation in free throw percentage.

John Tonje leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 19.2 points per game this year while adding five rebounds, two assists, and 0.6 steals per game on the season. He is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell comes in with 14.2 points per game, while he also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Finally, Max Klesmit is scoring 11.2 points per game, while also adding 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Klesmit also has 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way. He is scoring 11.2 points per game while leading the team with six rebounds per game, plus adding an assist. Further, Steven Crowl has been solid. He is scoring 8.8 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

One of the major factors in this game could be tempo. Iowa plays at a much faster pace this year, sitting 21st in adjusted tempo according to KenPom, while Wisconsin is 183rd. While Wisconsin does have the better defense in this one, it will be tough to stop Iowa. Iowa is fifth in effective field goal percentage, while Wisconsin is 67th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Iowa is eighth in the nation inside the arch, while Wisconsin is 103rd against two-point shots. Expect Iowa to outpace Wisconsin and their offense to carry the day.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Iowa +5.5 (-118)