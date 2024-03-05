Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark, whose performances on the court has been nothing short of historic, recently surpassed Pete Maravich to become the NCAA Division I overall scoring leader.
That feat that has placed her at the center of national attention, to the point that the Iowa women's basketball star even got a shout out from Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris:
“Congratulations on your record-breaking game, Caitlin. 3,685 points and counting is an incredible accomplishment. You show every little girl across our nation that they can dream with ambition and compete at the highest level.”
President Joe Biden also had a special message for Clark after she jumped ahead of Maravich during Iowa women's basketball's game against Ohio State.
Clark's journey to this moment was marked by not just one, but three significant record-breaking performances in less than three weeks. Among these, she eclipsed Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s scoring record and Kelsey Plum’s Division I record before surpassing Maravich’s 54-year-old record on Sunday.
Just last week, Clark announced that she would be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.
“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids,” the Iowa women's basketball star said.