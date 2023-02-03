Over her last three years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark has become must-see television. Last night versus No. 8 Maryland was no different.

Clark poured in 42 points on 13-of-16 shooting (6-of-11 from three-point range) while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists. The Hawkeyes improved to 18-4 on the season on top of getting their third win versus top-10 opponents this year.

“I’m not sure how you can’t call Clark the national player of the year with the season she has had,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. “Czinano did her thing on the low block and was unbelievably efficient. I’m really proud of this group with the fire they played with.”

Fans and media alike were blown away by Clark’s performance vs. Maryland. ESPN’s Holly Rowe tweeted, “Caitlin Clark is the real deal. Period.” WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro had strong words about the national player of the year candidate, tweeting “Caitlin Clark should NEVER…I repeat – NEVER – be this open!! I don’t understand.” Matt Ellentuck from Gaming Society put out on Twitter, “is there a support group for people who’ve watched caitlin clark play against their favorite team” as Clark continued to rain threes.