Over her last three years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark has become must-see television. Last night versus No. 8 Maryland was no different.
Clark poured in 42 points on 13-of-16 shooting (6-of-11 from three-point range) while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists. The Hawkeyes improved to 18-4 on the season on top of getting their third win versus top-10 opponents this year.
“I’m not sure how you can’t call Clark the national player of the year with the season she has had,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after the game. “Czinano did her thing on the low block and was unbelievably efficient. I’m really proud of this group with the fire they played with.”
Fans and media alike were blown away by Clark’s performance vs. Maryland. ESPN’s Holly Rowe tweeted, “Caitlin Clark is the real deal. Period.” WNBA legend Ticha Penicheiro had strong words about the national player of the year candidate, tweeting “Caitlin Clark should NEVER…I repeat – NEVER – be this open!! I don’t understand.” Matt Ellentuck from Gaming Society put out on Twitter, “is there a support group for people who’ve watched caitlin clark play against their favorite team” as Clark continued to rain threes.
Iowa picked up its seventh straight win behind Clark’s scoring explosion. She scored or assisted on 34 points in the first half for Iowa which was just four less than the Terrapins’ 38 points combined. Clark also notched her fourth-career 40-point performance vs. AP-ranked opponents, which is tied for the most in the last 20 years. It also marked the sixth game she scored 40 or more points in her career, the most in Big Ten history.