Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town, and for good reason. Clark has done nothing but impress in her four seasons in Iowa, although she still has one more goal in her sights so she could truly say that she achieved everything there is to achieve in college basketball — the national championship. Alas, in her and the Hawkeyes' way in the Final Four is the vaunted UConn program, led by head coach Geno Auriemma and star guard Paige Bueckers.
Clark has gained national recognition thanks in large part to her game-breaking range, and it's the exciting way she plays basketball that has made her a fan favorite and a household name. In fact, the Iowa star has gotten the Kristin Juszczyk treatment; as fans would know, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk loves to make custom artsy jackets, and this time, she made one to immortalize Clark's 2024 Final Four bid.
The Juszczyk couple showed off their new designs via FOX College Hoops, sparking a plethora of beloved reactions from fans who would want nothing more than to avail of the jacket.
Back at it again! @krisjuszczyk creates another 🔥 jacket in honor of @CaitlinClark22 and @IowaWBB's Final Four run 🤩 @JuiceCheck44 x @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/V1YrRh4JTE
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 5, 2024
“omg, that jacket is fire tho. kris always killin' it with the designs. fr, i need one for myself tbh,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Wow, Kris Juszczyk always delivers with the fire designs! 🔥”
Kristin Juszczyk utilized Nike's “This was never a long shot” tribute for Caitlin Clark when she broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record for Division I, utilizing the design near the right front pocket of her jacket. Now, Juszczyk may have to warm up the sewing machine yet again after Clark led Iowa to the national championship game, albeit under questionable late-game circumstances.
Controversy surrounds Caitlin Clark and Iowa's win
Caitlin Clark had a rough first half against UConn, making just three of her 11 field goal attempts. Clark looked like she ran into the same Huskies defense that held her in check in two previous meetings. But in the second half, Clark played much better, making four of her seven shots from the field, and Iowa followed suit.
Credit must go to Iowa for being in a position to win the ballgame with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game. They were up by one, 70-69, although UConn still had a chance to regain the lead. Alas, the Huskies did not get the opportunity to get a shot off after Aaliyah Edwards was whistled for a moving screen, giving Iowa back the possession and sealing their defeat.
It will be an interesting few days for women's college basketball Twitter (X), as the debate on whether or not the referees were justified in calling an illegal screen on the most crucial possession of the game. Nonetheless, Iowa is now off to face South Carolina in the national championship game, with Caitlin Clark having an opportunity to end her collegiate career on a high.
Kristin Juszczyk's jackets, in style
Kristin Juszczyk is making a name for herself in her own right as a designer of cool jackets that even the biggest stars in the world wear. The highlight of Juszczyk's jacket-designing career was when she tailor-made a Travis Kelce-Kansas City Chiefs jacket for Taylor Swift.
With Caitlin Clark in the national title game, Juszczyk may have to make one more jacket to commemorate the swan song of the Iowa star's illustrious collegiate career.