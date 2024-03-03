In an amusing mix-up that briefly united rival fans, ESPN's broadcast blunder placed Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark under the Iowa State Cyclones' banner during a hype video for the much-anticipated game on Sunday against Ohio State. The error occurred on ESPN's “College GameDay” ahead of the showdown at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Clark, a senior guard and star of college sports, was spotlighted with the incorrect logo.
This slip, albeit minor, sparked a moment of camaraderie between fans of the usually competitive Iowa and Iowa State. This honest mistake, a simple yet humorous error by ESPN's production crew, showcased an Iowa State logo next to Clark's photo instead of the familiar black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes. While the error was quickly noticed and corrected, it provided a brief moment of levity amidst the intense build-up to a game that had significant implications for both Clark and her team.
Here's ESPN's Ohio State-Iowa preview, which they ended with Ohio State and Iowa State logos. pic.twitter.com/u8xSWgp7pK
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2024
Clark was on the verge of surpassing LSU's Pete Maravich's NCAA Division I all-time scoring record heading into the game on Sunday, needing just 18 points against No. 2 Ohio State to claim the title. Given her astounding average of 32.2 points per game this season and a remarkable 45-point haul in her last outing against the Buckeyes, expectations were sky-high – and she didn't disappoint. Clark surpassed Maravich's record at the end of the second quarter on two free throw shots.
Meanwhile, ESPN's gaffe, while momentary, highlighted the intense spotlight on Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team as they approached a historic regular-season finale.