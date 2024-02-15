California is one of 31 states in the US that does not have an HBCU as most of them are concentrated on the East, especially in the South. Morris Brown College seems interested in the proposition.

The city of San Francisco, CA, is apparently interested in bringing an HBCU satellite campus to the West Coast of the United States. Earlier in February, San Francisco's Human Rights Commission discussed the idea the both HBCU and local university administrators, according to an article from Inside Higher Ed. Sheryl Davis, the executive director of the commission, led the meeting, and even received support from the city's mayor London Breed.

Though the idea is still in preliminary stages, Davis believes the first satellite campus could launch as early as spring next year.

“People were coming together from across the country and across industries to say, ‘We've got to do this. We've got to build something. We want to be a part of this.' That's energizing,” Davis said.

Due to the Higher Education Act of 1965, San Francisco will not be able to establish a ‘new' HBCU. The bill qualifies all Historically Black Colleges and Universities as institutions that were established prior to 1964. That does not mean, however, that a satellite campus cannot be established. An exact school has yet to be chosen, but representatives from multiple HBCUs attended the conference. Members from Morris Brown, Morehouse School of Medicine, Tuskegee, Howard, and administrators from Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, a historically Black graduate school in Los Angeles, all joined the meeting.

Morris Brown College, currently experiencing a resurgence, appears to be considering the idea of establishing a satellite campus in California. Kevin James, the college's president who attended the recent summit, expresses optimism, stating, “It could be a great match.” However, further details regarding the specific location, funding, and accreditation approval are still pending. “If all goes well, we are definitely interested,” he added.

“For Morris Brown not only to be alive and doing much better and well in Atlanta, but then to expand and go across the country … It really could be a game changer,” he also stated.

Next for Davis is a formal meeting with HBCU administrators in Washington, D.C. in March. They will also meet at the African American Mayors Association conference in Atlanta the following month.