The Memphis Grizzlies will take on their third matchup of the 2024-25 season in a home contest against the Orlando Magic. Memphis is entering the game just one day after their tough 128-108 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Grizzlies are dealing with some injury woes, most notably to star point guard Ja Morant. Here is the latest intel on Morant's injury and his playing status for Saturday night's game versus the Magic.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Magic

Morant is dealing with right hamstring soreness, and as a result, the Grizzlies are listing him as questionable against the Magic, per the NBA's official injury report.

Morant played in each of Memphis' first two games of the season. In the Oct. 23 season opener against the Utah Jazz, Morant achieved an impressive double-double of 22 points and 10 assists. Then, he amassed 24 points and shot 50 percent on his three-pointers against the Rockets on Friday.

Morant needs to stay throughout the season, as Memphis' 2023-24 campaign was plagued with injuries, and his absence was among the most impactful. At the start of the season, Morant missed 25 games due to a suspension. He provided a great spark to the Grizzlies upon his return. However, the spark only lasted nine games.

In January of 2024, Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. In the nine games he played before the injury, Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. Part of that effort earned him the Western Conference Player of the Week honor for Week 9 of the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies want Morant to maintain that same elite version of himself in 2024-25. However, he will not have to do it only. Morant has stout support with Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and a soon-to-be healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis' other contributors will be ready to step up to help the team remain competitive.

But all in all, when it comes to the question of if Ja Morant will be suiting up against Magic, the answer is maybe.