The Philadelphia 76ers will once again face the Orlando Magic at home. Following a disappointing defeat at the hands of Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero, the Sixers are looking to start a new win streak before hitting the road. But, before tonight’s tip-off, there is a key question to ask: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Magic

Just like in their last game, Embiid is listed as questionable with left foot soreness. It hasn’t been an issue that is expected to hamper him long-term, nor has it been something that has made him miss any of the Sixers’ last three games. He played the last game after going through his pre-game routine as usual.

Embiid stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks on Monday against the Magic but struggled in the second half. The Sixers lost a seven-game win streak against the Magic and will obviously have a much easier time getting back in the win column with Embid playing. Fortunately for Philadelphia, he is the only player listed on the injury report (aside from three guys who are out and playing in the G League).

For the Magic, Chuma Okeke remains out and Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as questionable with a right foot injury after playing on Monday. When it comes to the question of is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer will likely not be known until game time.