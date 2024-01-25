The Lakers are in danger of not having LeBron James again.

On the verge of being named an All-Star for the 20th time in his career, LeBron James has faced a tough task with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The Lakers are currently 22-23 on the year, with exactly two weeks until the NBA trade deadline. As speculation surrounding what this team will do continues, James is looking to get back on the court for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after missing the Lakers' last contest a couple of days ago. LeBron, who entered the day listed as questionable to play, remains on the injury report. This has led many to ask the question, Is LeBron James playing vs. the Bulls on Thursday night?

LeBron James' injury status vs. Bulls

As of Thursday afternoon, LeBron remains questionable for Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Bulls due to left ankle peroneal

tendinopathy. James was forced to miss the Lakers' previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which they lost 127-116.

Almost 46 games into the 2023-24 season, the Lakers continue to hover around the play-in tournament section of the Western Conference with a near .500 record. Just a game separates them from those outside of the playoff picture in the conference, which is why this game against the Bulls holds great importance. The Lakers need to take advantage of every opportunity they have to play against teams with a losing record.

James, who has missed a total of five games this season, may very well suit up for this contest as a result.

On the season, James has averaged 24.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range. This is the best LeBron has shot from the perimeter since the 2012-13 season, when he was with the Miami Heat. In that season, James and the Heat went on to win the NBA Finals.

If the Lakers want to have any hopes of making it back to the Western Conference Finals, or even make the playoffs at this rate, they are going to need James healthy. Los Angeles has lost three of the five games James has sat out this season. Their only two wins without LeBron were against the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, two of the worst teams in the league record-wise.

It is worth noting that superstar big man Anthony Davis is also on the Lakers' injury report due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. The eight-time All-Star is also listed as questionable to play, but Davis has played in recent games despite being listed as questionable.

So, when it comes down to the question of whether LeBron James is playing vs. the Bulls, it does seem like the Lakers will have their leader back out on the court barring some unforeseen setback.