The Pacers may be short-handed without their star point guard on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton has been enjoying a terrific season with the Indiana Pacers. Not only is the 23-year-old set to make his second straight All-Star appearance for the Pacers, but he will do so as a starter in Indianapolis this upcoming weekend. The only Pacer representing the host city in this year's All-Star Game, Haliburton will surely create a lot of memories during this season's festivities. Before the All-Star break, the Pacers will finish up a three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. However, they may end up being shorthanded in this game, as Haliburton finds himself on the team's injury report yet again. This has led many to ask the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing vs. the Raptors on Wednesday night?

Tyrese Haliburton's injury status vs. Raptors

For weeks, Haliburton has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Although he has played in the last eight games, the star guard has remained questionable to play on the team's injury report. This is the case for Wednesday night's game against the Raptors, as Haliburton once again finds himself questionable to play due to the team monitoring his minutes.

It is certainly possible that the Pacers hold Haliburton out against the Raptors, especially since this is their final game before the All-Star break. After all, this would give him over a week to rest and recover more from his hamstring injury.

Haliburton has had arguably the best season out of any point guard in the league to this point when it comes to shot creation and playmaking. In a total of 42 games, he has averaged 21.9 points, 11.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from three-point range. Haliburton currently leads the league in assists.

Due to his high-level play, the Pacers have posted a 30-25 record heading into Wednesday's game against Toronto. This has Indiana holding the 6-seed spot in the Eastern Conference by a half-game over the likes of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

If Haliburton is unable to play on Wednesday, veteran point guard TJ McConnell and second-year guard Andrew Nembhard will be the primary facilitators in the Pacers' backcourt. Pascal Siakam, who is making his return to Toronto for the first time since being traded several weeks ago, would also become the focal point of the team's point of attack on offense if Haliburton is ruled out.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Tyrese Haliburton is playing vs. the Raptors, the answer is still unknown. The Pacers will give an update on his status later on in the day.