UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 continues on the main card with the main event fight between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan for the UFC Lightweight Championship. Islam Makhachev is riding a 14-fight winning streak coming into his third title defense meanwhile, Tsarukyan has rattled off four straight wins en route to his first title shot. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Makhachev-Tsarukyan prediction and pick.

Islam Makhachev (26-1) is on his way to GOAT status in the lightweight division as he is now 15-1 in the division while coming on his third title defense. If Makhachev gets through arguably the toughest opponent he will face during his time in the lightweight division he could potentially surpass his longtime training partner and now coach Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend.

Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) has finally gotten his long-awaited title shot after dropping his UFC debut to Makhachev on such short notice. It just took him eight wins out of his next nine fights to get the title shot that he deserves and will be looking to dethrone Makhachev and obtain the UFC Lightweight Championship that he truly believes belongs to him at UFC 311 this weekend.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Islam Makhachev-Arman Tsarukyan 2 Odds

Islam Makhachev: -360

Arman Tsarukyan: +285

Over 4.5 rounds: -195

Under 4.5 rounds: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Islam Makhachev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Dustin Poirier – SUB R5

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 17 (5 KO/TKO/12 SUB)

Islam Makhachev is poised to defend his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 this weekend. Makhachev's dominant grappling and improved striking make him a formidable champion. His 14-fight win streak, including three title defenses, demonstrates his elite skills and championship mentality. Makhachev's ability to control opponents on the ground, evidenced by his 88.3% control time percentage, gives him a significant advantage.

While Tsarukyan has shown improvement since their first meeting in 2019, Makhachev's experience in five-round championship bouts is a crucial factor. Makhachev's submission prowess, with 12 career submissions, poses a constant threat1. His recent performances, including finishes over top contenders like Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, showcase his ability to dominate elite competition. If Makhachev can implement his suffocating grappling game and maintain his striking efficiency, he should be able to neutralize Tsarukyan's offense and secure another impressive victory.

Why Arman Tsarukyan Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Charles Oliveira – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 14 (9 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Arman Tsarukyan is poised to dethrone Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this weekend. Tsarukyan's remarkable physical transformation, evidenced by his viral training photos, showcases his dedication and improved strength14. His intense preparation, including 10-hour training days in the mountains of Russia, has honed his skills to a career-best level1. Tsarukyan's comprehensive skill set, excelling in wrestling and grappling, makes him a formidable challenger to Makhachev's grappling-heavy style.

Since their first encounter in 2019, Tsarukyan has made significant strides, going 9-1 and defeating top contenders like Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush45. His work with Muscle Lab has optimized his recovery and performance, contributing to his peak physical condition4. Tsarukyan's improved striking, demonstrated by his axe kick against Oliveira, adds an unpredictable element to his arsenal4. If Tsarukyan can utilize his enhanced strength, diverse skill set, and newfound striking prowess, he has a strong chance of dethroning Makhachev and claiming the lightweight title.

Final Islam Makhachev-Arman Tsarukyan Prediction & Pick

The rematch is finally here! The reigning and defending UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be looking to defend his lightweight title for a third time when he takes on his toughest task to date Arman Tsarukyan this weekend at UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome. These two battled it in their Fight of the Night matchup out back in 2019 which was Tsarukyan's UFC debut and they have gotten even better since then. Makhachev has gone on to win his next 10 fights while becoming the next lightweight champion meanwhile, Tsarukyan has won 9 out of his next 10 fights en route to his fight bid for the UFC lightweight title.

This will be a very evenly matched fight with both fighters being exceptionally well-rounded and it will be up to whoever can dictate where this fight takes place will come away victorious. Makhachev seems to be the one who's more comfortable on his feet than Tsarukyan and he has more in his arsenal than the usual 1-2, head kick, and occasional axe kick from Tsarukyan. Also as evidenced in their first encounter, Makhachev is still a level above when it comes to the technical aspect of grappling. Expect this fight to be razor close throughout but it will be Makhachev just doing more than Tsarukyan to get the nod on the judge's scorecards to retain his UFC lightweight title.

Final Islam Makhachev-Arman Tsarukyan Prediction & Pick: Islam Makhachev (-360), Over 4.5 Rounds (-195)