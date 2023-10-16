Islam Makhachev is on a path to becoming one of the all-time UFC greats. Currently one of the biggest superstars in the UFC, Makhachev is the Lightweight Champion of the world, but he is still on the come up. The fighter has drawn comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, Makhachev is set to fight in one of the most highly anticipated rematches of all time. At UFC 294, he will face Alexander Volkanovski, the man he beat in a classic fight at UFC 284. Makhachev's net worth is about $1 million, but how has he come to that wealth? We will detail that in this article.

Islam Makhachev's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $1 million

Reports on Islam Makhachev's net worth vary, but most sources list it at around $1 million. Firstsportz.com and finty.com are two such sources.

A net worth of $1 million is a lot for the average person, but it is a surprisingly low number for such a decorated athlete. It makes sense, though, considering Makhachev's roots. Like Nurmagomedov, Makhachev is from Dagestan. Nurmagomedov is not only one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, but he is also a mentor to Mahkachev. The two trained together, and the former champion even coached the current champion after his retirement.

They both come from humble beginnings and if Makhachev is anything like Nurmagomedov, then fame and wealth are not a top priority.

Makhachev has gained the majority of his wealth from mixed martial arts, but he does have some brand deals as well. The fighter is endorsed by Gorilla Energy Drink and Wahed Invest.

Makhachev has twice earned a purse in the six figures. His biggest payday was a $500k payout in his win over Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev: early days

Islam Makhachev was born in Makhachkala, which is now a part of Russia. From an early age, he trained in the sambo style. He is a gold medalist in the World Combat Sambo Championship.

Before joining the UFC, Makhachev dominated competition in M-1 Global, a MMA promotion in Russia. His success included wins over a number of notable fighters, including then-undefeated black belt Rander Junio.

On Oct. 2, 2014, Makhachev signed a contract to join the UFC.

Islam Makhachev: UFC career

Islam Makhachev has all of the resources around him to become great. Not only has Khabib Nurmagomedov been a big part in supporting his career, but another all-time great, Daniel Cormier, has a great relationship and often trains with the Lightweight Champion as well.

His mentors have helped him in his career, but Makhachev has all of the talent in the world. His UFC debut was in 2015 at UFC 187, where he got a win by submission over Leo Kuntz.

Makhachev lost his next match to Adriano Martinis, but that loss would serve as a turning point in the athlete's career. It is still the only loss in his professional career, and Makhachev has gone on to win 12 straight fights since.

Makhachev is an expert on the ground. He is a take-down artist, thrives when wrestling, and is great with ground-and-pound. He became the Lightweight Champion when he beat Charles Oliveira in 2022 at UFC 280.

The two were supposed to have a rematch at UFC 294, but an injury during sparing just days before the event caused Oliveira to pull out of the match. It opened up the opportunity for a different rematch fight. Makhachev's lone title defense came in a narrow victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. Although it was a unanimous decision win, fans were split on who they thought won the fight. Volkanovski has taken Oliveria's spot and will have his chance for redemption in the fight on Oct. 21, 2023.

Volkanovski is the Featherweight Champion and the second-ranked fighter in the pound-for-pound rankings. A Volkanovski victory would make him a double champion, but if Makhachev is able to win again, he will surpass him in the pound-for-pound rankings and truly prove he is one of the best fighters in the world. Makhachev has a MMA record of 24-1. Another win would establish his case as a great and put him in the same conversations with his friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.