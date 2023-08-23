New York Islanders center Bo Horvat and his wife are facing a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY.

Eastern LLC filed the lawsuit against Horvat, his wife Holly, and the Village of Plandom Manor this week, per TheIsland360.com's Karina Kovac (via EyesOnIsles.com).

The village's Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) allegedly gave the go-signal to deposit 350 cubic yards of landfill in Leeds Pond. The landfill exceeds the 50 cubic-yard limit the village code allows. Bo and Holly Horvat are Great Neck property owners.

The village code says, “The placement of not more than 50 cubic yards of fill material that, when placed, will not exceed the contour changes stated in subsection C(2) above nor adversely impact trees having a trunk circumference greater than 10 inches, measured at a point of four-feet-six-inches above ground level.”

Eastern LLC argued the excessive landfill's nitrogen discharge into the pond acts as a serious threat to the environment. Leeds Pond covers an area of approximately 21.4 acres.

Bo Horvat and his wife haven't attended the BZA meetings because their lawyers have acted as their representatives.

Horvat spent his first eight-and-a-half seasons in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks. The team traded him to the Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a first-round draft choice on January 30.

Horvat apparently loved New York so much he signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with the Islanders one week after the trade. He agreed with Islanders president Lou Lamoreillo's interesting take on his extension.

The Horvat couple eventually sold their upscale house in Vancouver for $5.21 million in March.

Hopefully, Bo Horvat and his wife will settle the lawsuit before the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off in the fall.